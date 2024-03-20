Metallica Stars Shine at 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize Dinner

Before embarking on their upcoming tour, Metallica's James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo graced the red carpet at the prestigious 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize Dinner. The event, a significant occasion in Washington D.C., saw Hetfield alongside his girlfriend Adriana Gillett, and Trujillo with his wife Chloe, marking a notable appearance ahead of their much-anticipated return to the stage.

Metallica's Elegant Ensemble

James Hetfield captivated the attendees with his green and black dress shirt, elegantly paired with a black leather coat, black pants, and distinctive black boots with gold toes. Adriana Gillett complemented Hetfield's style with a striking black and gold gown. Kirk Hammett opted for a layered look with a white shirt, grey shirt, and black leather jacket, accented by leopard print pants. Robert Trujillo chose a classic black suit, adding a touch of flair with silver and black Golden Goose sneakers.

Preparation for the Road

After a brief hiatus, including a postponed show in Glendale, Arizona, due to Hetfield's health concerns, Metallica is gearing up for the M72 World Tour. The tour, supporting their critically acclaimed 11th studio album, '72 Seasons,' will commence its fourth leg in Munich, covering Europe before returning to the U.S. for the final leg. The tour promises unforgettable performances, concluding with four nights in Mexico City, Mexico.

Celebrating Musical Excellence

The Gershwin Prize Dinner not only served as a gathering of music legends but also celebrated the achievements of Elton John and Bernie Taupin. Metallica's presence underscored the cross-genre respect and camaraderie within the music industry, highlighting their enduring influence and readiness to connect with fans worldwide on their upcoming tour.

As Metallica steps back into the spotlight, their red carpet appearance at the Gershwin Prize Dinner signals the beginning of a new chapter. With the band's legacy and recent accolades, fans eagerly await the energy and passion Metallica will bring to stages around the globe.