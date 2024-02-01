Meta Platforms to Pay First-Ever Dividend Following Strong Q4 Earnings

In a landmark move, Meta Platforms Inc., parent company of Facebook, has declared it will initiate a quarterly dividend payment to its shareholders, setting the initial dividend at 50 cents per share. This marks a significant shift for the social media colossus, bringing it in line with other tech industry peers such as Apple, Microsoft, and Oracle, all of whom have a precedent of offering regular dividends to their investors.

Meta's Profitable Fourth Quarter

The announcement was made in conjunction with Meta's fourth-quarter earnings report, which surpassed expectations on both revenue and profit fronts. The positive financial results spurred a surge in Meta's share price, which experienced an increase of more than 12% following the news.

Expansion of Share Buyback Program

Alongside the introduction of the dividend, Meta also gave the green light for a notable expansion of its share buyback program, with an additional $50 billion earmarked for repurchase authorization. This strategy follows on the heels of Meta's shares exceeding their 2021 peak, climbing to over $378. As of December 2023, Meta had a sizable $30.9 billion set aside for share repurchases.

Impact on the Tech Industry

The dividend is slated to be paid in March to those shareholders officially on record as of February 22. In spite of Meta's decision, other tech behemoths such as Amazon and Alphabet remain without a dividend policy. It wasn't until 2003 that Microsoft began issuing dividends, with Oracle falling in line in 2009. With a market capitalization hovering around the $1 trillion mark, Meta's enlarged share buyback equates to approximately 5% of the company's outstanding shares.