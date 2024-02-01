Meta Platforms Posts Strong Q4 and Full Year 2023 Earnings, Beating Expectations

Meta Platforms, Facebook's parent company, has announced significant earnings for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, outperforming expectations. The tech giant reported a GAAP EPS of $5.33 in Q4, exceeding expectations by $0.39, with a revenue that hit $40.11 billion, marking a 24.7% rise from the previous year and surpassing forecasts by a staggering $940 million.

Earnings Overview

The full-year revenue was a remarkable $134.90 billion, indicating a 16% rise from the previous year. The company's stock surged by 7% in the aftermath of the announcement, reflecting investor confidence in Meta's strategic direction. However, adjustments for constant foreign exchange rates would have resulted in slightly lower increases, at 22% for Q4 and 15% for the full year.

Engagement Metrics and Advertising Performance

Meta's user engagement metrics exhibited robust growth with daily active people (DAP) across all apps averaging 3.19 billion in December 2023, an 8% rise from the previous year. The monthly active people (MAP) stood at 3.98 billion at the end of December, indicating a 6% increase. Facebook's own daily active users (DAUs) were 2.11 billion, while monthly active users (MAUs) were 3.07 billion, showing growth of 6% and 3%, respectively.

Suggesting a healthy digital advertising landscape, advertising performance showed a 21% increase in ad impressions and a 2% rise in the average price per ad for Q4. Over the year, ad impressions rose by 28%, despite a 9% decline in the average price per ad.

Future Projections and Dividend Announcement

Revenue projections for the first quarter of 2024 are set between $34.5 and $37 billion, aligning well with consensus estimates. In a move likely to please shareholders, Meta's board announced a cash dividend of $0.50 per share, payable in March 2024 to shareholders on record as of February 22, 2024.

In conclusion, Meta Platforms has demonstrated strong financial growth in Q4 and full year 2023, beating market expectations and underpinning its position as a leading player in the tech industry. The company's strategic investments in AI and expanding user base have paid off, contributing largely to the impressive figures. Despite challenges posed by the global economic landscape, Meta's performance underscores its robustness and resilience, setting a promising precedent for 2024.