Meta Platforms Inc. Stock Soars to Record High Amid Cost-Cutting Measures and AI Investment

Meta Platforms Inc., previously known as Facebook, is riding high on Wall Street, with its stock price reaching a new peak. The shares soared to $383.45, marking a nearly 2% increase and surpassing the former record of $382.18 from September 2021. This surge continues the company's impressive rally from last year, which witnessed a staggering 200% leap in stock price.

Revival of Investor Faith

The growth is largely credited to investors' renewed faith in CEO Mark Zuckerberg's aggressive cost-cutting measures, including a reduction of over 20,000 jobs. 2023 was branded by Zuckerberg as the 'year of efficiency' following a challenging 2022, which saw Meta's stock value plummet by 64%, reaching its lowest level since 2016.

Trillion-Dollar Club Eludes Meta

Despite the recent hike in stock price, Meta's market capitalization remains below the coveted $1 trillion mark, still short of its peak of nearly $1.1 trillion. This is partly due to the company's strategy of repurchasing its shares, leading to a decreased number of shares in circulation.

AI Investment Fosters Investor Interest

Investor interest is further stoked by Meta's commitment to the artificial intelligence (AI) sector. Zuckerberg recently unveiled plans to acquire a significant number of Nvidia H100 graphics cards, signaling a substantial investment in AI resources. All eyes are now on Meta's fourth-quarter earnings, set to be announced on February 1.