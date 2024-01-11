en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Meta Materials Inc. Proposes SEC Settlement Over Torchlight Merger

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:13 pm EST
Meta Materials Inc. Proposes SEC Settlement Over Torchlight Merger

Meta Materials Inc., an innovative presence on Nasdaq, is reaching for resolution in an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) concerning its merger with Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. The advanced materials company, along with two individuals, received Wells Notices in July 2023, signaling the prospect of enforcement action.

Proposed Settlement: A Stepping Stone to Resolution

The proposed settlement, pending the nod from SEC Commissioners, is marked by a cease-and-desist order and a civil penalty of $1 million. This penalty is designed to be dispersed over four installments within a year. The company, a frontrunner in the field of nanotechnology and advanced materials, believes this settlement aligns with its shareholders’ best interests. It is poised to clear the fog of uncertainty surrounding the investigation and pave the way for the firm to concentrate on its primary business objectives.

An Overview of Meta Materials Inc.

Meta Materials Inc. is renowned for its commitment to propelling new products and technologies across various industries. These include the realms of aerospace, defense, consumer electronics, communications, automotive, and clean energy. The company’s forward-thinking approach is encapsulated in its name – ‘Meta,’ reflecting its focus on metamaterials that manipulate electromagnetic phenomena in ways conventional materials cannot.

Risks and Uncertainties: The Road Ahead

The press release from Meta Materials Inc. also acknowledges potential risks and uncertainties that could influence the company’s future operations and market performance. It’s a sobering reminder of the unpredictable nature of the industry and the ability of external factors to shift the course of a company’s trajectory. However, the company’s proposed settlement with the SEC is a testament to its determination to navigate these challenges and continue its journey towards innovation and growth.

0
Business United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Middle Eastern and North African Ministers Convene for Industry and Commerce Talks
In an unprecedented gathering of high-caliber officials from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), key ministers convened to discuss critical matters related to industry and commerce. The roundtable comprised of Abdullah bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce from Bahrain, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology from
Middle Eastern and North African Ministers Convene for Industry and Commerce Talks
CVS Health to Close Select Pharmacies in Target Stores as Part of Strategic Downsizing
7 mins ago
CVS Health to Close Select Pharmacies in Target Stores as Part of Strategic Downsizing
H-E-B Named Top U.S. Grocery Retailer in dunnhumby Index, Outshines Amazon and Costco
7 mins ago
H-E-B Named Top U.S. Grocery Retailer in dunnhumby Index, Outshines Amazon and Costco
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and India-Japan Fund Collaborate for Low Carbon Emission Mobility
4 mins ago
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and India-Japan Fund Collaborate for Low Carbon Emission Mobility
Major Banks to Report Earnings: Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and BNY Mellon Expected to Miss Forecasts
6 mins ago
Major Banks to Report Earnings: Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and BNY Mellon Expected to Miss Forecasts
US Stock Market Unmoved by Inflation Data; Bitcoin ETFs Surge, Boeing Faces FAA Probe
7 mins ago
US Stock Market Unmoved by Inflation Data; Bitcoin ETFs Surge, Boeing Faces FAA Probe
Latest Headlines
World News
Josh Atencio Commits to Seattle Sounders with a Four-Year Contract Extension
2 mins
Josh Atencio Commits to Seattle Sounders with a Four-Year Contract Extension
Wealthy Clubs' Struggles with Financial Fair Play: The Case of Newcastle United
2 mins
Wealthy Clubs' Struggles with Financial Fair Play: The Case of Newcastle United
Brock Purdy: From 'Game Manager' to 'Gunslinger' Amid 49ers' Playoff Push
4 mins
Brock Purdy: From 'Game Manager' to 'Gunslinger' Amid 49ers' Playoff Push
Netanyahu Condemns ICC's Decision to Investigate Alleged War Crimes in Gaza
4 mins
Netanyahu Condemns ICC's Decision to Investigate Alleged War Crimes in Gaza
Brock Purdy: The Gunslinger Who Rejects the 'Game Manager' Label
4 mins
Brock Purdy: The Gunslinger Who Rejects the 'Game Manager' Label
UK Cabinet Mulls Military Action in Red Sea Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
5 mins
UK Cabinet Mulls Military Action in Red Sea Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
A Shift in Power: The New Highest Paid Coaches in U.S. Sports
6 mins
A Shift in Power: The New Highest Paid Coaches in U.S. Sports
Turmoil Engulfs Golden State Warriors: Performance Slump, Fan Booing, and Rumors of Big Trades
6 mins
Turmoil Engulfs Golden State Warriors: Performance Slump, Fan Booing, and Rumors of Big Trades
Decoding the Dynamics of Donald Trump's Support Base
6 mins
Decoding the Dynamics of Donald Trump's Support Base
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app