Meta Announces First-Ever Dividend and $50 Billion Share Buyback

Meta Platforms Inc., frequently referred to as Meta, has made a landmark decision to issue a quarterly dividend to its shareholders for the first time in its history. The company has declared a per-share dividend of 50 cents, with the inaugural payment being scheduled for March for all shareholders registered as of February 22. This strategic move brings Meta in line with other technology giants such as Apple, Microsoft, and Oracle, which have a history of extending regular dividends to their stakeholders.

Meta's Financial Confidence

Alongside this announcement, Meta has greenlit a $50 billion share buyback program, demonstrating a robust confidence in the company's financial health and an intent to return value to its investors. This came in conjunction with the company's fourth-quarter financial results, which surpassed expectations on both revenue and earnings fronts. The positive financial report led to a surge of over 14% in share price in extended trading.

Record Marketplace Performance

2023 proved to be a highly successful year for Meta as it saw its market capitalization soar, surpassing its 2021 record and achieving a stunning $1 trillion valuation. The authorization of the share buyback program translates to roughly 5% of the company's outstanding shares. As of December, Meta had a significant $30.9 billion available for share repurchases.

Setting a Precedent in Tech World

This strategic financial move sets Meta apart from other major tech companies like Amazon and Alphabet, which have not yet ventured into issuing dividends. Microsoft set the precedent by commencing its dividend payouts in 2003, followed by Oracle in 2006. Now, with Meta joining the club, it marks a significant milestone in the tech industry's approach to shareholder value distribution.