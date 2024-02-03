Meta Announces First Dividend and Share Buyback; Amazon Beats Revenue Expectations

In a landmark move, Meta Platforms Inc., formerly Facebook, has announced its first-ever quarterly dividend, in addition to a significant share buyback. This strategic decision has resulted in a notable uptick in Meta's share price, sending ripples of optimism among investors. The tech giant's adept navigation of the capricious advertising revenue environment has been lauded, with the company reporting a 20% surge in advertising impressions and a tempering of price escalations.

Meta's Strong Performance

Meta Platforms reported an impressive fourth-quarter earnings of $5.33 per share and revenue of $40.11 billion, surpassing market expectations. The company declared its inaugural dividend of 50 cents per share for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2023, alongside a $50 billion boost in its share buyback program. This outcome sparked a robust performance in the share prices of Snap and Pinterest in after-hours trading. Meta's stock soared nearly 14% after-hours Thursday, reaching a new all-time high. The company's first-quarter guidance also topped estimates, further solidifying its strong start to 2023.

Other Market Movements

Meanwhile, Amazon also delivered a robust performance, exceeding analyst expectations with a whopping quarterly revenue of $170 billion. The e-commerce behemoth's decision to hire additional seasonal workers during the holiday period appears to have paid off, with consumer demand remaining high. Amazon plans to capitalize on this momentum by introducing new AI shopping assistant tools. Market analysts are keenly awaiting the January payrolls report, which could show the addition of 185,000 new jobs, with a slight increase in the unemployment rate to 3.8%, up from the previous month's 3.7%. Wage growth is expected to remain steady at 4.1%.

UK Market Trends

In the UK, retail footfall has seen a downturn due to inclement weather conditions, with the British Retail Consortium reporting a 2.8% drop in January. However, the January sales did witness some bargain-focused consumer activity. In the equities market, companies including BT Group, Diageo, budget airlines Wizz Air and easyJet, and BA and Iberia owner IAG have seen their share prices surge due to various catalysts, such as brokerage upgrades and corporate developments. Fashion brand Superdry also experienced a share price boost following a significant investment by Norwegian fund First Seagull, fuelling speculation about potential acquisition interest from larger corporations.