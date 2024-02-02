Meta and Amazon Earnings Reports Drive Stock Futures Up; Markets Eye Jobs Report

As we usher in the weekend, Wall Street has a renewed spring in its step, thanks to a significant rebound in stock futures triggered by the upbeat earnings reports from tech giants Meta Platforms Inc. (META) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Both companies exceeded Wall Street expectations, resulting in a considerable increase in their share prices in pre-market trading. META surged by 16.8%, and AMZN experienced a 6.8% rise, creating an optimistic ripple effect in the financial markets.

Meta's Impressive Surge

Meta Platforms' financial results have indeed been a game-changer. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp announced its first-ever dividend, adding fuel to the fire of its rapidly rising share price. Meta's net income more than tripled this quarter, with adjusted earnings of $5.33 per share and a 25% revenue surge to $40.11 billion. This financial performance has not only led to a boost in stock prices but has also prompted analysts to raise their revenue and earnings-per-share forecasts for the company. The positive outlook in advertising, combined with Meta's efforts in artificial intelligence and the dividend introduction, are considered the primary drivers behind this upswing.

Amazon's Earnings Exceed Expectations

Not to be outdone, Amazon also delivered a robust earnings report, greatly surpassing analysts' projections. The e-commerce behemoth reported a net income of $10.6 billion, triggering a 7.1% rise in share prices. Amazon's financial performance this quarter has left Wall Street analysts confident about the company's future, further buoying the mood in the financial markets.

While corporate earnings have dominated the headlines, the financial markets are also closely monitoring the release of the jobs report from the Labor Department. The report, which is expected to provide further evidence of a slowing labor market, is being viewed as a potential precursor to interest rate cuts by central banks. A weaker labor market often necessitates such measures to stimulate economic activity by reducing borrowing costs for consumers and businesses.