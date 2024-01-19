Mesa County's Unemployment Rate: A Minor Uptick Amid Stability

In December 2023, a minor yet noteworthy shift occurred in the economic landscape of Mesa County, Colorado. For the first time since 2020, the region witnessed a slight increase in the unemployment rate. Based on data from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, the seasonally unadjusted rate rose from 3.2% in November to 3.5% in December.

Advertisment

Stability in the Midst of Fluctuations

Despite this uptick, the broader labor market in Mesa County demonstrated considerable resilience throughout 2023. The unemployment rate saw only a modest fluctuation of 1.1 percentage points over the year. February and July saw the highest rates at 3.8%, while the lowest—2.7%—was recorded in April. When compared to December 2022, when the rate stood at 2.9%, the current rise appears relatively minor.

Behind the December Uptick

Advertisment

Attributing factors to the December increase, Lindsay Bullock, manager of the Mesa County Workforce Center, pointed out a slowdown in trade-based industries and a decrease in entry-level job listings in customer and food service sectors. However, despite the decline in payrolls and labor force in December, the yearly figures reveal a slight growth in both areas.

Looking Ahead: Expectations for 2024

Despite the recent shift, Bullock remains upbeat about Mesa County's economic prospects for 2024. She anticipates low unemployment rates and improved job growth, bolstered by new businesses entering the region and expansion of existing ones.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, across Western Colorado, unemployment trends varied in December. Garfield and Rio Blanco counties saw decreases, Delta County experienced an increase, while Montrose County held steady. Similarly, Colorado's statewide unemployment rate also nudged up slightly to 3.4%.

Colorado's Broader Employment Landscape

Throughout 2023, Colorado observed modest growth in nonfarm payrolls, largely in government jobs. There were also increases in specific sectors like leisure and hospitality, educational and health services, and professional and business services. Yet, some sectors experienced job losses, such as financial activities, construction, manufacturing, and the trade, transportation, and utilities sector.