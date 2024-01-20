Mesa Air Group's Shares Surge Following Revised United Airlines Deal

In a significant turn of events, Phoenix-based holding company Mesa Air Group has witnessed a dramatic rise in its share price. This surge is largely attributed to a revised agreement with United Airlines Holdings Inc., which has led to an increase in the block-hour rate, retroactive from October 1, 2023, through the end of 2024. This arrangement is projected to bring about an additional $63.5 million in revenue over the coming year.

A Strategic Debt-Equity Swap

Adding to the positive dynamics, United Airlines has written off $12.6 million of Mesa's outstanding debt. This move comes in exchange for Mesa's equity investment in Heart Aerospace. Simultaneously, Mesa has offloaded its equity investment in Archer Aviation, which was held as collateral.

An Aggressive Approach to Debt Reduction

In a bid to enhance its financial standing, Mesa Air Group has adopted a strategy of selling off excess CRJ-900 aircraft and engines. This approach has generated a gross sum of $198 million, with the primary aim of using these funds to diminish its debt by $174.3 million.

Facing the Challenges Head-On

Despite the looming threat of being delisted from Nasdaq due to a missed deadline for releasing its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results, the company continues to display a spirit of optimism. Jonathan Ornstein, the chairman and CEO of Mesa, stressed that the new agreements, coupled with the proceeds from asset sales, should result in amplified contract revenue and improved profit margins. These moves are part of a larger initiative by Mesa to stabilize the company's performance by restoring pilot capabilities, enhancing fleet utilization, and increasing block-hour production.

In response to these positive developments, Mesa's shares experienced a substantial increase, surging 67% to $1.07 in premarket trade on Friday.