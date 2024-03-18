Meryl Streep, Martin Short Spark Joy at 'Merrily We Roll Along' Amid Romance Rumors

Meryl Streep and Martin Short, renowned for their illustrious careers and recent collaboration on 'Only Murders in the Building', made a notable appearance at 'Merrily We Roll Along' on Broadway, bringing excitement and speculation in equal measure. Their attendance on Saturday night at the Hudson Theatre in New York City not only delighted fans but also fueled ongoing rumors about the nature of their relationship, despite their assertions of platonic friendship.

Star-Studded Support

Following the performance, Streep and Short's engagement with the cast underscored their appreciation for the arts and their fellow actors. Streep's enthusiastic commendation of the performance, captured in a video shared by cast member Krystal Joy Brown, echoed the sentiments of many who have experienced the show. The duo's camaraderie was palpable as they joined in singing 'Old Friends' with the cast, a moment that highlighted their deep connection to the theatrical community and to each other.

Rumors and Clarifications

Their outing comes amid persistent speculation regarding their relationship status, which both have consistently refuted. A representative for Short had previously confirmed to PEOPLE that they share a close friendship with no romantic overtones. This outing, therefore, served not only as an affirmation of their support for Broadway but also as a subtle rebuttal to the rumor mill, emphasizing the multifaceted nature of their relationship.

Implications for 'Only Murders in the Building'

Streep and Short's Broadway visit also coincided with their return to filming the hit Hulu series 'Only Murders in the Building', hinting at a seamless blend of work and leisure in their lives. With the show's fourth season set to take a new turn, their appearance at 'Merrily We Roll Along' underscores their commitment to the arts, whether on screen or stage. As they continue to navigate their professional and personal spheres with grace, the duo exemplifies the enduring power of friendship amidst the pressures of fame.