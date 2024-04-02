Meryl Streep, Cher Rekindle 'Silkwood' Memories at iHeart Radio Awards, Celebrate Decades of Friendship

Meryl Streep and Cher, two iconic figures in the entertainment industry, recently made a striking appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, invoking nostalgia over their 'Silkwood' days. The event not only served as a reunion for the duo but also highlighted Cher's receipt of the coveted Icon Award. Streep, who introduced Cher, took the audience on a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about their enduring friendship that spans over 40 years and the significant milestones they've achieved together.

Streep and Cher: A Legacy of Friendship

In a heartfelt introduction, Meryl Streep shared anecdotes from their time together on the set of 'Silkwood,' a film that has become a critical part of their shared history. The actress emphasized Cher's remarkable career, praising her for being the only woman in US history to have a No. 1 hit in every one of the last seven decades. Streep's stories painted a picture of a friendship built on mutual respect, admiration, and shared experiences, both on and off the screen.

A Night of Celebrations and Milestones

The evening was not just about reminiscing; it was also a celebration of Cher's indelible impact on the music industry. Accepting the Icon Award, Cher reflected on her journey, touching on the highs and lows of her career. Her speech, infused with gratitude and wisdom, encouraged others to persevere in pursuit of their dreams. The moment was made even more special by a performance that had the audience on its feet, showcasing Cher's timeless talent and stage presence.

