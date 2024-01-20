Merrimack Valley and Greater Haverhill Chambers Announce Events; Carroll Center Appoints New Board Member

On January 22, the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Mayors and Town Managers Breakfast Forum in Andover. The event, featuring Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll as the keynote speaker, promises to be a gathering of minds from various local municipalities. In addition to the keynote address, the event will also feature special guest speakers including numerous local mayors and town managers.

Registration and Participation

Interested parties, both members and non-members of the chamber, are invited to attend the event. A small fee is required for attendance, with registration options available online or via phone, thus, making it accessible for all.

Greater Haverhill Chamber's Business Awards Breakfast

In a separate but equally noteworthy event, the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce is set to host its 33rd annual Business Awards Breakfast on February 9 in Atkinson. The event is aimed at acknowledging a variety of businesses and individuals across multiple categories. Kate Fox has been announced as the keynote speaker for the event. Prospective attendees can secure their tickets or explore sponsorship opportunities either online or through the provided contact details.

Carroll Center for the Blind Appoints New Board Member

In a distinct development, the Carroll Center for the Blind has welcomed Kim Holloway, Ph.D., a Haverhill resident and vice provost for Research Development at Northeastern University, to its Board of Directors. The Carroll Center, which has recently embarked on a fundraising campaign with a goal of $18 million over five years, looks to enhance its services for individuals experiencing vision loss. With her background in genetic research and a personal connection to guide dog training and nonprofit leadership, Holloway is expected to bring valuable insights and direction to the center's cause.