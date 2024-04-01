Merriam-Webster Defines 2023: 'Deadname' Among Top Words Amid LGBTQ Legislation Surge

Following an uptick in searches, 'deadname' surfaces as one of Merriam-Webster's defining words of 2023, reflecting the rising discourse on transgender identity and rights against a backdrop of contentious legislation. The term, significant for its role in transgender communities, gained prominence as numerous states proposed laws impacting LGBTQ rights, including restrictions on school discussions and the requirement for individuals to use bathrooms aligning with their birth-assigned sex. This linguistic evolution underscores the intersection of language, identity, and politics in a year marked by legislative actions.

The Rise of 'Deadname' and its Political Context

In March 2023, the surge in 'deadname' searches coincided with legislative proposals across various states, aiming to limit LGBTQ inclusivity in educational settings. Merriam-Webster's inclusion of 'deadname' among its defining words of the year reflects not only a growing awareness and acknowledgment of transgender issues but also the societal and political challenges faced by the LGBTQ community. The term's increased visibility in media and public discourse is a testament to the broader cultural shifts towards recognizing and respecting transgender identities, even as political debates continue.

Legislative Impact on Transgender Rights

2023 witnessed a notable legislative focus on transgender and broader LGBTQ rights, with states like Florida expanding laws that restrict LGBTQ topic discussion in schools and mandate bathroom use in accordance with birth sex. Such measures have sparked widespread criticism for undermining the dignity and rights of transgender individuals, highlighting the critical importance of language and terminology like 'deadname' in advocating for respect and equality. Research underscores the mental health benefits of recognizing transgender individuals' chosen names and pronouns, further emphasizing the harmful implications of legislative attempts to negate these identities.

Social Media and the Fight for Transgender Visibility

The debate over 'deadname' and transgender rights extends into the realm of social media, where platforms have grappled with policies on deadnaming and misgendering. The removal of bans on such practices by platforms like Twitter, now X, underlines the ongoing battle for absolute free speech versus the protection and respect of transgender identities online. As 'deadname' joins the lexicon of significant words in 2023, it symbolizes not only the challenges faced by the transgender community but also the resilience and progress towards broader acceptance and understanding.