Meritage Homes Reports Strong Q4 2023 Results, Foresees Housing Market Growth

Meritage Homes Corporation, an industry leader in residential construction, held their analyst call to discuss an impressive fourth-quarter performance for 2023. The company's financials, released after the market closed, revealed a 60% increase in Q4 sales orders year-over-year, attributed to improved market conditions in December when interest rates dipped below 7%.

Strong Figures and Future Growth

Steve Hilton, Meritage Homes' executive chairman, presented a glowing financial report. The company delivered 3,951 homes in Q4, generating $1.6 billion in revenue and a diluted EPS of $5.38. This strong performance, coupled with the company's growing book value per share ($126.61), and a commendable annual return on equity of 17%, painted a healthy financial picture. Looking ahead, Meritage Homes anticipates stable mortgage rates and a more affordable housing market for 2024.

Commitment to Social Responsibility

Emily Tadano, VP of Investor Relations and ESG, underscored the company's significant strides in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI), and environmental sustainability. The company also celebrated milestones in employee resource groups and corporate philanthropy, earning recognition in workplace and green company lists.

Regional Performance and Future Outlook

CEO Philippe Lord examined the regional performance, highlighting the East region's strong position with the highest volume of move-in ready inventory. While Meritage Homes expects market fluctuations, the company plans to grow community count and is geared for significant growth in the second half of 2024.