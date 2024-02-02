Meri Brown Unveils New Love Interest, Receives Support from Christine and David Woolley

In a surprising development, Meri Brown, one year post her split from Kody Brown, has unveiled a new romantic interest, Amos, on social media. This disclosure comes a year after her confirmed separation from Kody and three months following the nuptials of Christine and David Woolley.

Nonetheless, Meri's announcement has been met with overwhelming support and joy, particularly from Christine and David Woolley, who have shared their happiness publicly.

Meri's New Chapter

Meri's relationship with Amos, which began in October, was initially kept under wraps. In her social media reveal, she highlighted the role of shared interests and laughter in their budding bond. Her decision to keep their romance private, at least initially, was also explained, underlining her desire for a low-key approach.

Christine and David's Support

The news of Meri's newfound love has been greeted with warmth and encouragement, particularly from her fellow Sister Wives, Christine and David Woolley. They have not only expressed their joy for Meri but have also shown their full support for her relationship with Amos.

Christine's Wisdom for Divorcées

Christine, drawing from her own personal journey, offered some advice for divorcées embarking on the path to find love again. She stressed the importance of self-improvement and gaining clear understanding of what they truly desire in a partner. This insight seems to have positively influenced Meri's approach to her new relationship, as observed in her emphasis on shared interests and laughter.