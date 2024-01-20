Meri Brown Announces New Love Interest Post Split with Kody Brown

Reality TV star Meri Brown, known for her role in 'Sister Wives', has ushered in her 53rd birthday with a significant announcement. Brown has publicly disclosed her budding relationship with a man named Amos. This revelation, shared through a series of Instagram photos of herself with Amos, comes months after her split from her polygamous marriage with Kody Brown.

A Fresh Chapter in Love

Meri has been dating Amos since October 2023, a relationship that has brought her much joy and excitement. The announcement on Instagram was accompanied by images that included not just the couple, but also Meri's new dog, Zona. The canine's warm reception of Amos, as depicted in the images, signifies his acceptance into Meri's life.

Breaking Free from Polygamy

Meri's new relationship marks a significant turn in her personal life following her departure from a plural marriage with Kody Brown. The couple ended their 32-year union in January 2023, a decision that was formalized after years of living separately. The termination of her marriage to Kody, whom she married in 1990, was met with support from her fans and followers who had been speculating about her new relationship for months.

Embracing New Values

In her announcement, Meri highlighted the differences between Amos and her former partner, underscoring the significance of shared interests and a sense of humor in her current relationship. She expressed her enthusiasm for this new chapter and emphasised that polygamy is off the table for her. As she embarks on this new journey, Meri continues to receive congratulatory messages and support from her followers, reflecting the public's positive reception of her personal development.