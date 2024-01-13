en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Mercy Iowa City Hospital Sale: A Case of Financial Distress Amid Bankruptcy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:28 am EST
Mercy Iowa City Hospital Sale: A Case of Financial Distress Amid Bankruptcy

In a significant development, Mercy Iowa City, a community hospital with a 150-year history, is set to change hands. The University of Iowa is poised to acquire the hospital for $28 million amidst the ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings of Mercy. The closure of the transaction is slated for January 31.

Bondholders Stake Their Claim

The hospital’s largest bondholders, Computershare Trust Company and Preston Hollow Community Capital, have sought court affirmation to receive $26.8 million from the sale proceeds immediately after the closure. The duo holds first-priority liens on Mercy’s real and personal property assets and are demanding repayment of a debt that sums to $62.1 million.

Furthermore, nearly 400 nonpriority creditors of Mercy are owed over $17.3 million in unsecured claims. Other secured claims and pension liabilities not covered by the sale proceeds add to the financial woes of the beleaguered hospital.

A Dicey Situation

Computershare and Preston Hollow have conceded that $1.2 million of the sale is attributed to medical clinics not covered by their secured liens. The situation is further complicated by the escalating administrative costs, especially the legal fees charged by the law firm McDermott Will & Emery.

Legal Fees Under Scrutiny

The U.S. trustee has registered an objection to the exorbitant legal fees being levied during the bankruptcy process. Since the bankruptcy filing, McDermott Will & Emery has billed Mercy for $2.15 million in fees. The trustee has also raised unresolved objections to previous fee applications, highlighting concerns over high billing rates and questionable billing practices of the law firm. As Mercy seeks an extension to draft a liquidation plan, the trustee is urging for an immediate resolution to the attorney fees issue.

In the coming weeks, the fate of Mercy Iowa City will be sealed, marking a significant chapter in the history of community hospitals and healthcare administration. The implications of this sale will resonate far beyond the city of Iowa, casting a spotlight on the financial challenges faced by community hospitals across the nation.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
8 seconds ago
Erik Prince: The Billionaire Behind Blackwater's Success
With a fortune amounting to $2.2 billion, Erik Prince, the former Navy SEAL and founder of Blackwater Worldwide, has carved a unique niche for himself in the world of private military services. Known for his tenacity and strategic acumen, Prince’s journey from a Navy SEAL and a White House intern to a billionaire entrepreneur presents
Erik Prince: The Billionaire Behind Blackwater's Success
Counterfeit Mysore Sandal Soap Manufacturing Unit Busted in Hyderabad
3 mins ago
Counterfeit Mysore Sandal Soap Manufacturing Unit Busted in Hyderabad
Western Australia’s Building Bonus Scheme: A Costly Misstep
4 mins ago
Western Australia’s Building Bonus Scheme: A Costly Misstep
Dollar Tree's Pricing Strategy Fuels Growth Amid Inflation
33 seconds ago
Dollar Tree's Pricing Strategy Fuels Growth Amid Inflation
BHEL to Establish 2,400 MW Thermal Power Project in Odisha
2 mins ago
BHEL to Establish 2,400 MW Thermal Power Project in Odisha
Tom Shanahan Takes Charge of Spirit AeroSystems Amidst Quality Control Issues
3 mins ago
Tom Shanahan Takes Charge of Spirit AeroSystems Amidst Quality Control Issues
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump Determined to Brave Blizzard for Iowa Caucus
3 seconds
Trump Determined to Brave Blizzard for Iowa Caucus
Perth Scorchers Clinch Victory Over Brisbane Heat in Thrilling Encounter
11 seconds
Perth Scorchers Clinch Victory Over Brisbane Heat in Thrilling Encounter
Skiing Prodigy Sofia Goggia Clinches First Downhill Victory of the Season
35 seconds
Skiing Prodigy Sofia Goggia Clinches First Downhill Victory of the Season
Snooker Legend Ronnie O'Sullivan Advances to 15th Masters Semi-Final Amidst Self-Criticism
36 seconds
Snooker Legend Ronnie O'Sullivan Advances to 15th Masters Semi-Final Amidst Self-Criticism
Leeds United Eyes West Ham's Ben Johnson in Bid to Bolster Defence
49 seconds
Leeds United Eyes West Ham's Ben Johnson in Bid to Bolster Defence
Mayor Zeydan Karalar Kickstarts Election Campaign with Visionary Address
51 seconds
Mayor Zeydan Karalar Kickstarts Election Campaign with Visionary Address
St. Louis Cardinals Acknowledge Mishandling of Willson Contreras' Debut Season, Look Ahead to Redemption
53 seconds
St. Louis Cardinals Acknowledge Mishandling of Willson Contreras' Debut Season, Look Ahead to Redemption
Troy Johnson's Relay Catch Stuns Spectators, Central Districts Clinch Victory
57 seconds
Troy Johnson's Relay Catch Stuns Spectators, Central Districts Clinch Victory
URI Basketball Insights, Severe Winter Storm, and AFI Awards: A Comprehensive U.S. News Round-Up
1 min
URI Basketball Insights, Severe Winter Storm, and AFI Awards: A Comprehensive U.S. News Round-Up
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
27 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
47 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app