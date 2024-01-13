Mercy Iowa City Hospital Sale: A Case of Financial Distress Amid Bankruptcy

In a significant development, Mercy Iowa City, a community hospital with a 150-year history, is set to change hands. The University of Iowa is poised to acquire the hospital for $28 million amidst the ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings of Mercy. The closure of the transaction is slated for January 31.

Bondholders Stake Their Claim

The hospital’s largest bondholders, Computershare Trust Company and Preston Hollow Community Capital, have sought court affirmation to receive $26.8 million from the sale proceeds immediately after the closure. The duo holds first-priority liens on Mercy’s real and personal property assets and are demanding repayment of a debt that sums to $62.1 million.

Furthermore, nearly 400 nonpriority creditors of Mercy are owed over $17.3 million in unsecured claims. Other secured claims and pension liabilities not covered by the sale proceeds add to the financial woes of the beleaguered hospital.

A Dicey Situation

Computershare and Preston Hollow have conceded that $1.2 million of the sale is attributed to medical clinics not covered by their secured liens. The situation is further complicated by the escalating administrative costs, especially the legal fees charged by the law firm McDermott Will & Emery.

Legal Fees Under Scrutiny

The U.S. trustee has registered an objection to the exorbitant legal fees being levied during the bankruptcy process. Since the bankruptcy filing, McDermott Will & Emery has billed Mercy for $2.15 million in fees. The trustee has also raised unresolved objections to previous fee applications, highlighting concerns over high billing rates and questionable billing practices of the law firm. As Mercy seeks an extension to draft a liquidation plan, the trustee is urging for an immediate resolution to the attorney fees issue.

In the coming weeks, the fate of Mercy Iowa City will be sealed, marking a significant chapter in the history of community hospitals and healthcare administration. The implications of this sale will resonate far beyond the city of Iowa, casting a spotlight on the financial challenges faced by community hospitals across the nation.