Mercury Systems Under Investigation by Faruqi & Faruqi for Alleged Securities Law Violations

Claims of federal securities law violations against technology company Mercury Systems, Inc. are being investigated by national securities law firm Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP. Impacted investors who experienced significant losses on Mercury's stock or options between December 7, 2020, and June 23, 2023, are being alerted to the approaching deadline of February 12, 2024, to apply for the position of lead plaintiff in a class action lawsuit filed against the company.

Allegations Surrounding Mercury's Growth

The lawsuit alleges that Mercury, known for its services to aerospace and defense industries, manipulated acquisitions and revenue recognition practices to mask its lack of organic growth. The company is accused of disseminating false statements regarding its financial health and growth, including misleading information about its strategic growth initiative known as 1MPACT.

Revelations by Glasshouse Research

The situation was revealed after a report by Glasshouse Research on July 26, 2022, highlighted the company's questionable practices. This led to a 7.8% drop in Mercury's stock price. After additional disclosures between July 26, 2022, and June 23, 2023, the company's share price plummeted nearly 50%, wiping out billions in market capitalization and affecting investors.

Call for Whistleblowers and Investors

Faruqi & Faruqi is encouraging whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders, and others with potentially helpful information regarding Mercury's conduct to step forward. Importantly, the announcement does not affect the ability of class members to partake in any recovery, regardless of their decision to seek the role of lead plaintiff.