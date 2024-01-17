Mercury Systems Announces Significant Organizational Restructuring and Leadership Changes

Leading technology firm Mercury Systems, Inc., known for its exceptional delivery of mission-critical processing power to the edge, recently unveiled a significant restructuring of its organizational blueprint. This move is aimed at better aligning the company with its growth-oriented and value-driven strategy for stakeholders.

Leadership Changes and Organizational Restructuring

The company is transitioning from a two-division structure to a unified organization that will incorporate multiple business units and support functions. At the helm of this transformation is the newly-appointed Chief Operating Officer, Roger Wells, effective from January 22. Wells, who previously commanded the Microelectronics division, will report directly to Mercury's Chairman and CEO, Bill Ballhaus. This strategic reorganization is intended to enhance accountability, minimize redundancies, and capitalize on the capabilities of the Mercury Processing Platform to foster growth.

Executive Departures

Accompanying these structural modifications, Chief Growth Officer Christine Harbison and EVP of Execution Excellence Allen Couture will depart the company after a brief transition period. Ballhaus expressed his gratitude for their contributions to Mercury's business maturity and foundational development.

Mercury Systems: A Global Tech Powerhouse

Mercury Systems prides itself on delivering advanced technologies for aerospace and defense missions. Its products and solutions are utilized in over 300 programs across 35 countries. With its headquarters in Andover, Massachusetts, the company operates 24 locations worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risks

The press release also includes a forward-looking safe harbor statement. This statement cautions stakeholders that the company's projections for the future are subject to potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary. These risks cover a broad spectrum of factors, including funding for defense programs, market competition, technological changes, and external events such as government shutdowns, geopolitical unrest, and pandemics.