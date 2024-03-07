Mercer County Clerk Offers Lifeline to Residents Facing Foreclosure

In Mercer County, Clerk Paula Sollami Covello is taking significant steps to support residents grappling with the threat of foreclosure. Amid rising concerns, the County Clerk's office is providing essential resources and information to empower individuals and families, aiming to safeguard community stability.

Empowering Residents with Essential Resources

The Mercer County Clerk's office plays a pivotal role as the official record keeper for all Notices of Lis Pendens, the precursor to foreclosure proceedings. Upon receipt, the office swiftly notifies property owners, offering them a chance for preemptive action.

Sollami Covello's office is directing those in the throes of foreclosure towards the Office of the Courts Foreclosure Mediation Hotline and the New Jersey Courts website for access to housing counselors and mediation services. Federal and State Mortgage Modification Programs are also promoted as crucial lifelines for struggling homeowners.

Guidance for Avoiding Foreclosure

Homeowners facing financial difficulties are encouraged to communicate immediately with their mortgage servicers and seek assistance from HUD-certified housing counseling agencies. The emphasis is on early intervention to broaden the scope of possible solutions. Furthermore, the Clerk's office cautions against fraudulent schemes, advising residents to avoid paying for foreclosure-related services and to report any suspected mortgage-related fraud to the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs or Legal Services of New Jersey.

Additional Support and Future Outlook

Additional resources include the New Jersey HomeKeeper Program and the Judiciary Foreclosure Mediation Program, offering financial aid and legal support to those at risk. With foreclosure rates in Mercer County expected to remain steady due to the climbing cost of living, Covello and her team are dedicated to providing ongoing support. The commitment to assisting residents in maintaining their homes and financial well-being is clear, with a range of services and programs designed to navigate the complexities of foreclosure.

As Mercer County confronts the ongoing challenge of foreclosure, Clerk Paula Sollami Covello's office stands as a beacon of hope and support for the community. Through comprehensive resources, proactive communication, and a steadfast commitment to advocacy, the office is playing a crucial role in bolstering residents' resilience during these trying times.