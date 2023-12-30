Mercedes Moné a.k.a Sasha Banks and WWE End Negotiations: What’s Next?

The recent social media activity of Mercedes Moné, better known by her WWE ring name Sasha Banks, had fans hopeful for her return to the WWE. A holiday message emphasizing the letter ‘H’ and an Instagram story featuring Triple H, WWE’s head of creative, sparked speculation. However, insiders have confirmed that the WWE has officially ended negotiations with Moné.

Amicable End to Negotiations

Reports from Fightful Select indicate that the talks between WWE and Moné were friendly but ultimately concluded without a deal. The decision to cease negotiations was described as amicable, with a source close to WWE suggesting that Moné is likely to make her appearance elsewhere imminently. This development comes as a surprise to fans who had been eagerly anticipating the return of ‘Sasha Banks’ to the WWE ring.

(Read Also: WWE Icon Hulk Hogan Embraces Spiritual Milestone with Baptism at Age 70)

Moné’s Future Prospects

With WWE negotiations concluding, Moné’s future in the professional wrestling sphere is the topic of much debate. There’s speculation that she may join other wrestling franchises such as AEW, TNA Wrestling, or New Japan Pro Wrestling. Alternatively, a career pivot is also on the cards, with possibilities in the entertainment industry, including potentially launching a clothing line. Her next move remains a mystery, but it’s clear that her journey in the wrestling arena is far from over.

(Read Also: Young Elmo Reflects on a Year in Gaming and Top Picks of 2023)

Impact on Fans and WWE

The end of negotiations with Moné has left fans disappointed, as they eagerly awaited her return to the WWE. Her departure from active negotiations with the WWE marks a notable moment in professional wrestling, given her significant contribution and widespread popularity in the industry. Despite this, both parties seem to have exited the negotiations amicably, demonstrating the professional nature of their relationship.

Read More