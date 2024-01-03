en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Mercedes-Benz USA Recalls Vehicles Over Fuel Pump Concerns, Ensures Free Replacement

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:19 pm EST
Mercedes-Benz USA Recalls Vehicles Over Fuel Pump Concerns, Ensures Free Replacement

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) has announced a recall for certain 2023 GLC300, and 2024 GLE350 and GLE450 vehicles due to a safety issue concerning the high-pressure fuel pump. The vehicles in question are equipped with the M254 engine, and the issue stems from incorrect screws installed during the manufacturing process. This manufacturing error could compromise the sealing between the high-pressure fuel pump and the tandem oil pump, potentially giving rise to fuel and oil leaks.

Increased Risk of Accidents and Fires

These leaks pose an increased risk of accidents and fires, particularly when they occur near hot engine components. In a bid to mitigate this risk, MBUSA has made the decision to proactively replace the high-pressure fuel pumps in the affected vehicles. This replacement will be carried out free of charge for vehicle owners.

Immediate Action Required

Owners of the affected vehicles are strongly advised to schedule this replacement as soon as they receive the notification letters, which will start being sent out on February 19, 2024. To seek assistance or gain more information, affected owners can reach out to MBUSA customer service or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline.

Commitment to Safety

This recall serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vehicle safety measures and the commitment required to protect vehicle occupants and other road users. It showcases the integrity of Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC in taking swift action to rectify a potentially dangerous situation and underscores the company’s commitment to not only delivering high-quality vehicles but also ensuring their safety and reliability.

0
Automotive Safety United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
7 mins ago
Retro Toyota HiLux Revamped for Land Speed Record Attempt
A seemingly ordinary 1993 Toyota HiLux is making headlines in the automotive industry. But this is no ordinary HiLux. It has been extraordinarily revamped to potentially shatter land speed records on the iconic Bonneville salt flats. With a goal to achieve speeds over 386km/h (240mph), the mastermind behind this ambitious project is none other than
Retro Toyota HiLux Revamped for Land Speed Record Attempt
Repeat Crash at Sioux City Dealership Raises Concern
20 mins ago
Repeat Crash at Sioux City Dealership Raises Concern
General Motors Reports Best Sales Year Since 2019 Despite EV Challenges
21 mins ago
General Motors Reports Best Sales Year Since 2019 Despite EV Challenges
Acura NSX: A Phoenix Rising from the Ashes
7 mins ago
Acura NSX: A Phoenix Rising from the Ashes
Automotive Industry Thrives with Significant Sales Growth in 2023
8 mins ago
Automotive Industry Thrives with Significant Sales Growth in 2023
Quintauris: A New Rival to ARM in the Realm of RISC-V Hardware and AI Architectures
17 mins ago
Quintauris: A New Rival to ARM in the Realm of RISC-V Hardware and AI Architectures
Latest Headlines
World News
Senator Magnus Abe Rejoins APC in Support of President Tinubu's Agenda
14 seconds
Senator Magnus Abe Rejoins APC in Support of President Tinubu's Agenda
Natalia Maliszewska: From Doping Violations to Redemption Hopes for 2026 Olympics
1 min
Natalia Maliszewska: From Doping Violations to Redemption Hopes for 2026 Olympics
Quality of Sleep Linked to Cognitive Health, Study Finds
1 min
Quality of Sleep Linked to Cognitive Health, Study Finds
Woodi Washington Commits to Sixth Season with Oklahoma Sooners
1 min
Woodi Washington Commits to Sixth Season with Oklahoma Sooners
Florida Panthers Lock in Uvis Balinskis with Two-Year Contract Extension
3 mins
Florida Panthers Lock in Uvis Balinskis with Two-Year Contract Extension
Charlie Weis Critiques James Franklin's Post-Peach Bowl Remarks
3 mins
Charlie Weis Critiques James Franklin's Post-Peach Bowl Remarks
Stacey King Recalls How He Coined 'Jimmy Buckets' for NBA Star Jimmy Butler
3 mins
Stacey King Recalls How He Coined 'Jimmy Buckets' for NBA Star Jimmy Butler
Adam Kolarek: From Dodgers' Struggles to Angels' Gamble
3 mins
Adam Kolarek: From Dodgers' Struggles to Angels' Gamble
Ben Askren Sheds Light on Robert Whittaker's UFC 290 Defeat
3 mins
Ben Askren Sheds Light on Robert Whittaker's UFC 290 Defeat
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
17 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
1 hour
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
1 hour
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app