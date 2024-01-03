Mercedes-Benz USA Recalls Vehicles Over Fuel Pump Concerns, Ensures Free Replacement

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) has announced a recall for certain 2023 GLC300, and 2024 GLE350 and GLE450 vehicles due to a safety issue concerning the high-pressure fuel pump. The vehicles in question are equipped with the M254 engine, and the issue stems from incorrect screws installed during the manufacturing process. This manufacturing error could compromise the sealing between the high-pressure fuel pump and the tandem oil pump, potentially giving rise to fuel and oil leaks.

Increased Risk of Accidents and Fires

These leaks pose an increased risk of accidents and fires, particularly when they occur near hot engine components. In a bid to mitigate this risk, MBUSA has made the decision to proactively replace the high-pressure fuel pumps in the affected vehicles. This replacement will be carried out free of charge for vehicle owners.

Immediate Action Required

Owners of the affected vehicles are strongly advised to schedule this replacement as soon as they receive the notification letters, which will start being sent out on February 19, 2024. To seek assistance or gain more information, affected owners can reach out to MBUSA customer service or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline.

Commitment to Safety

This recall serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vehicle safety measures and the commitment required to protect vehicle occupants and other road users. It showcases the integrity of Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC in taking swift action to rectify a potentially dangerous situation and underscores the company’s commitment to not only delivering high-quality vehicles but also ensuring their safety and reliability.