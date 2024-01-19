Mercedes-Benz Paves the Way to Zero-Emission Future with GLC EV

Mercedes-Benz is gearing up for a zero-emission future, with plans to phase out combustion engines by 2030, depending on market conditions. The automaker is set to bolster its electric vehicle (EV) lineup with four new electric vehicle architectures: AMG.EA for performance cars, MMA for compact vehicles, VAN.EA for vans, and MB.EA for medium and large vehicles. Two models, the GLC EV and the C-Class EV, will be based on the MB.EA platform.

GLC EV: A Sneak Peek

A prototype of the zero-emission GLC was recently spotted braving the cold in a winter testing session. The vehicle, sporting German plates and a camouflage design, is already generating buzz in EV circles. Production of this model is expected to begin in 2025 for the 2026 model year. The GLC EV is anticipated to be a more successful model than its predecessor, the EQC.

The EQC: Lessons Learned

The EQC faced discontinuation in several markets in 2023 due to its noncompetitive pricing and range. However, it remains available in China. These lessons have likely been taken into account in the development of the GLC EV, which is expected to offer more competitive pricing and range.

Mercedes-Benz: A Future-Forward Vision

Mercedes-Benz is also rumored to be transitioning from a 400-volt to an 800-volt system for its future EVs. This shift suggests potential incorporation of in-house motors and a two-speed gearbox for superior performance. The production of MB.EA platform vehicles, including the GLC EV, is slated to take place at the MBUSI assembly plant in Alabama. Meanwhile, EQS SUV production will be moving to Germany to accommodate the new model.

In 2023, Mercedes-Benz set a new record in electric car sales with over 2 million units sold, marking a 0.2% increase from the previous year. Furthermore, the total sales of Mercedes-Benz’s fully electric vehicles surpassed 222,000 units in 2023, demonstrating a 73% growth compared to 2022. PHEVs constituted 19% of the total Mercedes-Benz brand sales in 2023, and Mercedes-Benz Vans also witnessed a 64% year-over-year growth in electric vehicle sales.