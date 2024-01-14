en English
Education

MENTOR Greater Milwaukee Strives to Bridge the Mentorship Gap

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:05 am EST
MENTOR Greater Milwaukee Strives to Bridge the Mentorship Gap

On January 18th, under the resplendent chandeliers of the Hyatt Regency Hotel, the spirit of mentorship will come alive. MENTOR Greater Milwaukee, the organization behind the grand event, has set a lofty goal for itself: to serve 50,000 young people in southeastern Wisconsin. The Mentor Symposium, organized to honor National Mentoring Month, is more than a celebration; it’s a wake-up call to address the stark demand for mentors.

The Silent Call for Guidance

Waitlists for mentorship programs stretch into the horizon, each name a testament to an unmet need. The urgency is real, and it’s personified in the form of 22-year-old Latrelle Johnson. Growing up without a father, Johnson found his home in the shifting sands of foster care. Yet, despite these turbulent beginnings, Johnson’s story is one of resilience and transformation, with mentorship at its core.

Finding Direction in the Midst of Chaos

Mark Gunderson and a host of other kind-hearted individuals stepped into Johnson’s life, providing much-needed guidance and support. These mentors, the unsung architects of Johnson’s life, taught him lessons that extended beyond textbooks. Respect for others, a skill often overlooked in conventional education, was emphasized. Financial literacy, a critical pillar for personal stability, was also part of the mentorship package.

From Mentored to Mentor

The impact of mentorship, as demonstrated by Johnson’s journey, is far-reaching. It has been shown to boost high school graduation rates, curb youth substance abuse, and mould future leaders. Those who were once mentored often step into mentorship roles themselves, perpetuating a cycle of positive influence. Johnson himself is now a mentor to a young person through the Running Rebels program, a testament to the cyclical nature of mentorship.

The upcoming Mentor Symposium, with its array of enlightening workshops, is set to further the cause of mentorship. It’s not just about meeting the immediate demand; it’s about sowing seeds for a future where mentorship is not the exception, but the norm.

Education Social Issues United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

