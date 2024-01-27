Memphis Tigers Aim to Bounce Back against UAB Blazers after AAC Losses

The Memphis Tigers, after a spectacular 10-game winning streak that boosted them into the Associated Press' Top 10, are now having to regroup. Recent losses to American Athletic Conference (AAC) opponents South Florida and Tulane have caused a slide from 10th to 19th in the national rankings. However, this setback has not deterred the team's spirit. With a week's break to reassess their game plan, the Tigers are ready to roar back into action against the UAB Blazers.

A Testing Time for the Tigers

In their recent encounters, the Tigers displayed a defensive frailty that their opponents exploited. They allowed the opposition to convert a high percentage of shots and execute 3-pointers with a worrying ease. Despite these defensive hiccups, the Tigers' coach, Penny Hardaway, remains positive. He recognizes the team's defensive issues but also affirms his belief in their potential to reach the Final Four.

Key Players to Watch

Even amidst the team's struggles, certain players have stood out. Malcolm Dandridge delivered a commendable performance with 13 points and eight blocked shots in recent games. The offensive contributions of David Jones and Jahvon Quinerly have also been crucial to the team's efforts. These players will undoubtedly be the ones to watch in the upcoming games.

UAB Blazers: A Team in Recovery

On the other side of the court, the UAB Blazers are also looking to bounce back from a loss. In their last game against Charlotte, they surrendered a second-half lead. UAB's coach, Andy Kennedy, singled out the rebounding prowess of Yaxel Lendeborg, and Eric Gaines' scoring ability as key aspects of their game. However, like the Tigers, the Blazers' defensive challenges have been a thorn in their side, allowing over 73 points in their defeats.

As the Tigers prepare to face the Blazers, both teams hold a 15-4, 4-2 AAC record. The battle on the court will be intense, with both teams aiming to claw back their winning momentum. As the Tigers and Blazers prepare for this crucial encounter, fans eagerly await to see which team will roar louder on the court.