Memphis Shares Priority List for Snow Plowing Post Arctic Blast

Memphis, Tennessee, recently hit by an Arctic blast, has been the focus of public concern due to the lack of visible snow plows clearing the roads. Responding to these concerns, FOX13 initiated a dialogue with the City of Memphis to understand the city's snow plowing process and obtain a list of priority areas for snow removal. The city, in turn, provided an extensive list of major roads and priority locales that would be serviced for snow plowing first.

Understanding the City's Snow Plowing Process

The city's priority list for snow removal largely includes roads that carry a significant volume of traffic and have four or more lanes. These roads, based on their design and usage, are considered major roads. A particular emphasis is placed on roads characterized by bridges, inclines, declines, or overpasses, as these areas are often more treacherous during winter weather conditions.

Identifying Priority Locations for Snow Plowing

As of January 17, the city's snow plowing priority list comprises various bridges, underpasses, inclines, and intersections that span across numerous streets throughout Memphis. These areas cover substantial portions of the city, including key streets in downtown Memphis and areas under the supervision of the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

The Significance of the Priority List

The compilation of this extensive list ensures that the city's major thoroughfares and potentially dangerous spots, such as overpasses and bridges, are promptly serviced. The aim is to secure safe travel for Memphis residents during harsh winter weather conditions. The City of Memphis and the Public Works Department are working relentlessly to keep the city operational and safe despite the Arctic blast.