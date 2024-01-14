Memphis Organizations Open Warming Center Amid Severe Weather Conditions

As the chill of winter sets in, two organizations in Hickory Hill, Memphis, the Daughters of Zion and Jesus People Church, are opening their hearts and their doors to those in need. With the imminent arrival of snowy conditions, a warming center has been set up at 4400 Hickory Hill Road to provide shelter and support for the next 10 days. This round-the-clock initiative has been made possible through funding from the Shelby County Government.

Warming Center: A Beacon of Hope

Gerald Kiner, a representative of Daughters of Zion, an organization committed to fighting poverty, stressed that the warming center is open to all who need assistance. In the face of harsh weather, the center aims to offer more than just temporary relief. It is a sanctuary providing warmth, meals, and a range of resources including counseling services, aid in obtaining IDs and insurance, and most importantly, a sense of community.

First Beneficiaries Express Gratitude

Among the first to benefit from this initiative were Antonette and her family. They expressed profound gratitude for the 24-hour operation of the center and the opportunity to stay together as a family. The ability to access additional resources and the prospect of long-term support has instilled hope and relief in many like Antonette, who are braving the severe weather conditions.

Alternative Warming Centers

In addition to the center at Hickory Hill Road, other warming centers have been opened to combat the cold weather. These include the Hospitality Hub on Washington Avenue and the Dave Wells Community Center on Chelsea Avenue. As the Winter Storm Warning continues, these centers stand as pillars of support, offering warmth and hope to those in need.

In conclusion, as the cold weather intensifies, the combined efforts of the Daughters of Zion, Jesus People Church, and other organizations across Memphis are ensuring that help is at hand for those who need it. They stand as a testament to the power of community in the face of adversity.