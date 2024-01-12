Memphis Opens Emergency Warming Center Ahead of Wintry Weather

In a proactive response to the dropping temperatures and the upcoming wintry weather, the city of Memphis, Tennessee, has announced the opening of an emergency warming center. This initiative is aimed at providing shelter and warmth for the city’s vulnerable residents who might otherwise have to face the harsh winter conditions unprotected.

Anticipating Wintry Woes

The Hospitality Hub of Memphis has taken the lead in this noble cause, declaring that the warming center will commence operations on Friday at 7 p.m. The center, situated at 590 Washington Ave, will initially close on Saturday at 11 a.m. However, it will reopen the same day at 7 p.m. and continue to function for 24 hours until Thursday, January 18th. This move is an attempt to mitigate the impacts of the expected sub-freezing temperatures on the city’s homeless and needy population.

Expanding to Accommodate More

Understanding the diverse needs of the city’s population, the warming center will operate from two separate locations. The Hospitality Hub will cater to single women and families, while the Dave Wells Community Center at 915 Chelsea Ave will open its doors for single men and couples. This bifurcation aims to provide a safe and comfortable environment for all individuals seeking refuge from the cold.

Transport and Amenities

The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) has joined hands with the Hospitality Hub to ensure that those in need can reach the warming centers. MATA will provide transportation to both locations, and individuals can request a ride during warming center hours by simply calling 901-297-1680. Moreover, guests at the center will receive sack meals and blankets while supplies last, ensuring their basic needs are met during their stay. The warming center has made it clear that no identification is required to access its services, thus ensuring that the process is hassle-free and accessible to all.