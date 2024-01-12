en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social Issues

Memphis Opens Emergency Warming Center Ahead of Wintry Weather

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:31 pm EST
Memphis Opens Emergency Warming Center Ahead of Wintry Weather

In a proactive response to the dropping temperatures and the upcoming wintry weather, the city of Memphis, Tennessee, has announced the opening of an emergency warming center. This initiative is aimed at providing shelter and warmth for the city’s vulnerable residents who might otherwise have to face the harsh winter conditions unprotected.

Anticipating Wintry Woes

The Hospitality Hub of Memphis has taken the lead in this noble cause, declaring that the warming center will commence operations on Friday at 7 p.m. The center, situated at 590 Washington Ave, will initially close on Saturday at 11 a.m. However, it will reopen the same day at 7 p.m. and continue to function for 24 hours until Thursday, January 18th. This move is an attempt to mitigate the impacts of the expected sub-freezing temperatures on the city’s homeless and needy population.

Expanding to Accommodate More

Understanding the diverse needs of the city’s population, the warming center will operate from two separate locations. The Hospitality Hub will cater to single women and families, while the Dave Wells Community Center at 915 Chelsea Ave will open its doors for single men and couples. This bifurcation aims to provide a safe and comfortable environment for all individuals seeking refuge from the cold.

Transport and Amenities

The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) has joined hands with the Hospitality Hub to ensure that those in need can reach the warming centers. MATA will provide transportation to both locations, and individuals can request a ride during warming center hours by simply calling 901-297-1680. Moreover, guests at the center will receive sack meals and blankets while supplies last, ensuring their basic needs are met during their stay. The warming center has made it clear that no identification is required to access its services, thus ensuring that the process is hassle-free and accessible to all.

0
Social Issues United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Social Issues

See more
3 mins ago
Leadership Shake-Up in Washington County Board, Isaiah 117 House Honored
Saul Hernandez, the erstwhile chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, has relinquished his role, marking the end of a two-year tenure. Hernandez’s departure from the chairmanship is in line with the board’s bylaws that prohibit more than two consecutive years in the top position. However, Hernandez will maintain his membership on the board,
Leadership Shake-Up in Washington County Board, Isaiah 117 House Honored
Larsa Pippen Deletes Instagram Image Following Family Disapproval: A Discussion on Personal Expression and Public Personas
26 mins ago
Larsa Pippen Deletes Instagram Image Following Family Disapproval: A Discussion on Personal Expression and Public Personas
Nigeria's President Suspends All Social Investment Programmes Amid Allegations of Malfeasance
31 mins ago
Nigeria's President Suspends All Social Investment Programmes Amid Allegations of Malfeasance
Redlining's Legacy: The Long Shadow of Racial Inequality
13 mins ago
Redlining's Legacy: The Long Shadow of Racial Inequality
Alix Earle: The Powerhouse Influencer with a Golden Heart
16 mins ago
Alix Earle: The Powerhouse Influencer with a Golden Heart
Khan's Humility Towards ISRO Scientist Strikes a Chord With Public
22 mins ago
Khan's Humility Towards ISRO Scientist Strikes a Chord With Public
Latest Headlines
World News
OSF HealthCare Broadens Reach of Its Innovative Hospital-at-Home Program
24 seconds
OSF HealthCare Broadens Reach of Its Innovative Hospital-at-Home Program
HealthFinders Collaborative Introduces 'HealthCheck' Virtual Presentation Series
32 seconds
HealthFinders Collaborative Introduces 'HealthCheck' Virtual Presentation Series
Severe Weather Cancels Iowa State's Wrestling Dual Against Pittsburgh
1 min
Severe Weather Cancels Iowa State's Wrestling Dual Against Pittsburgh
Major Sports Leagues Announce Significant Personnel Changes
2 mins
Major Sports Leagues Announce Significant Personnel Changes
Charles Kelly Returns to Auburn as Co-Defensive Coordinator
3 mins
Charles Kelly Returns to Auburn as Co-Defensive Coordinator
Celtics' Coach Mazzulla Benches Starters: A Strategic Move for Long-Term Success
3 mins
Celtics' Coach Mazzulla Benches Starters: A Strategic Move for Long-Term Success
Valorant Esports 2024: New Teams and Roster Changes Shake Up the Competition
4 mins
Valorant Esports 2024: New Teams and Roster Changes Shake Up the Competition
Tennis Champion Pat Rafter Embraces Padel, a New Competitive Arena
4 mins
Tennis Champion Pat Rafter Embraces Padel, a New Competitive Arena
Unnoticed Death in Agoura Hills Stirs Community Reflection on Homelessness
5 mins
Unnoticed Death in Agoura Hills Stirs Community Reflection on Homelessness
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app