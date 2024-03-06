Memorial for 'The Tin Man', Roderick Watkins Barnes: Niles' Unseen Genius Remembered

On March 16, a memorial service will be held for Roderick Watkins Barnes, 69, familiar to many as 'The Tin Man', marking the end of an era for a man who was a daily spectacle yet remained a mystery to most. Known for wandering the streets of Niles and Chicago, Barnes was not just a man with a cart; he was a brilliant mind lost in his own world, challenging the community's perception of the unnoticed lives among them.

A Life Beyond the Cart

Roderick Watkins Barnes was far from the homeless figure some presumed him to be. With a history of mental health struggles, Barnes owned property and lived his final years surrounded by books at St. Benedict's, a stark contrast to the image of him pushing a shopping cart full of metal scraps along Milwaukee Avenue. His routine was a testament to resilience, a daily act performed irrespective of weather, collecting items to be taken to a Chicago scrapyard. His life, characterized by solitude and an aversion to modern conveniences like telephones, was touched by tragedy early on with the death of his mother, shaping a life of reclusion and dedication to simple, consistent tasks.

Uncovering 'The Tin Man's' Legacy

Despite his reclusive nature, Barnes left a significant mark on those who took the time to know him. His step-family, particularly Sandy and Charlie Brown, offered glimpses into a life that defied conventional understanding. An only child, Barnes was a bright and brilliant individual, with an academic background that included mapping tornado activities during his time at the University of Chicago. His intellectual pursuits and the tragedy of losing his mother in childhood painted a picture of a man coping with loss through the comfort of routine and the familiar environment of books. Memorialized in a photograph titled 'The Tin Man' by Kathy Piper, Barnes' legacy is that of a complex individual, often misunderstood but deeply human in his pursuits and struggles.

Reflections on an Extraordinary Ordinary Life

The upcoming memorial service is not just a farewell to Roderick Watkins Barnes; it is a moment for the community to reflect on the narratives of those around them, often overlooked or misunderstood. Barnes' life challenges us to look beyond first impressions, recognizing the depth and richness in the stories of those we encounter daily. As Niles and Chicago prepare to remember 'The Tin Man', it is an opportunity to celebrate the life of a man who moved quietly among them, leaving behind a legacy of resilience, brilliance, and a poignant reminder of the unseen lives that enrich our communities.