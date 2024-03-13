Melissa McCarthy Sports Cannoli Clutch at Oscars 2024 After-Party, Channels 'The Godfather' Vibe

Dressed in a figure-hugging gown by Valdrin Sahiti for the Oscar’s after-party, actor Melissa McCarthy’s black leather dress featured a lion embellishment at the bodice. But what caught people’s attention was the accessory of her look - a cannoli-inspired Kinza Winza crystal-covered clutch.

Cannolis, known for their deep-fried pastry dough filled with sweet, creamy ricotta or mascarpone cheese, are a staple of Sicilian cuisine, originating from Palermo. McCarthy's unique accessory choice not only stood out for its originality but also paid homage to a classic line from 'The Godfather' (1972), "leave the gun take the cannoli," which she quoted on Instagram, sharing her after-party inspiration.

Behind the Scenes of the Cannoli Clutch

The purse, resembling a golden shell-like casing filled with silver crystals to mimic cream filling and darker crystals for chocolate chips, was a bespoke creation by visual designer Sophie Anzaldo.

Anzaldo shared a behind-the-scenes look on Instagram, showcasing the meticulous process of hand-placing thousands of beads on the clutch. This attention to detail contributed to McCarthy's overall mob wife aesthetic, complemented by her voluminous hairdo, dangling earrings, gold bracelets, and smoky eye makeup.

Speaking to PEOPLE, McCarthy's stylist, Katja Cahill, revealed the thought process behind the evening's look. "We decided to lean into the mob wife theme for Vanity Fair, and the cannoli felt on brand!" This theme was not only a nod to McCarthy's own Italian heritage but also a playful acknowledgment of the iconic American film, 'The Godfather.' McCarthy's choice to embrace this theme underscored her ability to blend high fashion with pop culture references, creating a memorable moment at the Oscars after-party.

Public and Critical Reception

McCarthy's ensemble, particularly the cannoli clutch, received widespread attention from both the public and fashion critics. It served as a reminder of the creativity and humor that celebrities can bring to red carpet events, turning them into more than just a showcase of designer outfits but a platform for expressing individuality and personal interests.

McCarthy's after-party look will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most unique and thematic ensembles of the Oscars 2024, reinforcing her status as a style icon who isn't afraid to take risks and have fun with fashion.