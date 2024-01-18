Melania Trump Honors Late Mother Amalija Knavs in Emotional Eulogy

Former First Lady Melania Trump paid an emotional tribute to her late mother, Amalija Knavs, during a private funeral held at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda by the Sea in Palm Beach, Florida. Melania's eulogy echoed with the profound influence her mother wielded in her life, painting the picture of a woman who embodied elegance, grace, and the nurturing spirit of motherhood.

Mother's Love Echoes in Daughter's Words

Melania reminisced about the boundless love that her mother held for her family - her husband Viktor, Melania's sister Ines, and Melania herself. This love was also extended to her grandson Barron, who shared a special bond with his grandmother. Amalija Knavs, a woman described by her daughter as a confidant and a pillar of support, sadly passed away on January 9, 2024, following an undisclosed illness.

The Journey from Slovenia to the United States

Melania also shed light on her mother's journey from Slovenia to the United States, a testament to her resilience and determination. The pride Amalija felt upon becoming a U.S. citizen was palpable, a sentiment only surpassed by the joy and pride she experienced when her daughter ascended to the position of First Lady of the United States.

A Mother's Influence and Legacy

Melania spoke of her mother's love for fashion, a passion she had imbued in her daughter and which was reflected in Melania's own elegant style during her tenure as First Lady. Amalija's supportive nature was a cornerstone in Melania's life, providing her with the guidance and counsel she needed during her time in the public eye.

Former President Donald Trump also paid tribute to his late mother-in-law during his victory speech following the Iowa caucuses, acknowledging her influence and the role she played within the family. The Knavs family, including Melania's father Viktor, made occasional appearances at the White House during Trump's presidency, further cementing Amalija's presence in their lives.

The funeral, covered exclusively by Fox News, saw Melania as the sole eulogy speaker, a testament to the close bond she shared with her mother. The loss of Amalija Knavs marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy of love, strength, and elegance that continues to resonate in the lives of her family.