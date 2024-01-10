en English
Obituary

Melania Trump Announces Mother’s Death: Remembering Amalija Knavs

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:46 am EST
Melania Trump Announces Mother’s Death: Remembering Amalija Knavs

Amalija Knavs, mother of former First Lady Melania Trump, passed away at the age of 78, as announced by Melania on social media on Tuesday evening. The cause of her death remains undisclosed, though it was revealed that she had been battling a severe illness for several days before her passing.

A Matriarch Remembered

Born in Slovenia in 1945, Amalija Knavs was a strong woman, devoted to her family. Her resilience was reflected in her daughter, Melania Trump, originally born as Melanija Knavs in 1970. Melania’s early exposure to the world of fashion saw her change her name to Melania Knauss as she embarked on her modeling career.

Trump Family’s Loss

Former President Donald Trump disclosed that his wife, Melania, had been unable to participate in the family’s Christmas celebrations due to her commitment to caring for her ailing mother. Expressing his sadness at the news of Amalija’s passing, he revealed that she had been seriously ill in the week leading up to her demise.

Legacy of Amalija Knavs

Amalija and her husband Viktor Knavs became U.S. citizens in 2018, a testament to their daughter’s successful immigration journey. The couple spent their final years residing at Mar-a-Lago, their son-in-law’s property. Amalija’s death is a significant loss to the Trump family, leaving behind her daughter Melania, son-in-law Donald, and grandson Barron.

The legacy of Amalija Knavs, a woman of grace, warmth, and dignity, will be remembered not only by her family but also by those who had the opportunity to know her during her life in Slovenia and the United States. Her life serves as a poignant reminder of the strength and dedication of mothers and the profound impact they have on their families.

0
Obituary United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

