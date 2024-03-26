Mel Gibson's 'On The Line' Soars to Netflix Popularity Despite Mixed Reviews

Mel Gibson's 2022 thriller On The Line has unexpectedly become the second most-watched film on Netflix, showcasing the 'Netflix Effect' at its peak. Despite receiving lukewarm reviews from critics, the film has outperformed recent additions to the platform, including highly anticipated titles starring Lindsay Lohan and Millie Bobby Brown.

Advertisment

Unexpected Resurgence

In On The Line, Gibson portrays Elvis, a radio host who becomes entangled in a deadly game with a vengeful caller. This premise, combined with Gibson's performance, might have contributed to the film's resurgence, despite a critics score of 20 percent and an audience score of 32 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Interestingly, the film has been recommended for its unintentional comedy, turning it into a cult favorite for viewing parties.

Gibson's Turbulent Career

Advertisment

Mel Gibson, once an A-list star known for his roles in Maverick and Ransom, and an Oscar winner for Braveheart, saw his career decline following a series of controversies, including an anti-Semitic rant in 2006 and a guilty plea to misdemeanor spousal battery in 2011. Despite these setbacks, Gibson has continued working, mostly in low-budget films, and occasionally in mainstream movies with other A-list actors.

The 'Netflix Effect'

The phenomenon where films gain a second wind of popularity upon their addition to Netflix, known as the 'Netflix Effect,' has been demonstrated once again with On The Line. This resurgence not only highlights the platform's power in influencing viewing habits but also suggests that audience preferences can significantly differ from critical reception. With several projects in the pipeline, this boost might serve as a pivotal moment for Gibson's career.