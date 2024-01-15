Meisel, Tuteur & Lewis P.C. Secures Long-term Lease in Roseland’s Eisenhower/280 Corporate Center

Accounting and consulting firm Meisel, Tuteur & Lewis P.C. has secured a long-term lease for a 22,000-square-foot office space at 105 Eisenhower Parkway, Roseland, New Jersey, marking a significant relocation from its previous premises at 101 Eisenhower Parkway. Property owned by Vision Real Estate Partners, the new office is part of the vast Eisenhower/280 Corporate Center that spans three buildings and a total of 608,545 square feet.

Comprehensive Transaction Representation

Real estate services company JLL represented Meisel, Tuteur & Lewis P.C., while property owner Vision Real Estate Partners was represented by Newmark in the leasing transaction. The movement of such a significant tenant marks an important shift within the local commercial real estate landscape.

A Building with a Rich Financial History

The 105 Eisenhower Parkway building, where the firm will now be based, was last sold in 2016 for $7 million as part of a larger transaction involving the entire business park. The whole deal was valued at $42.8 million. In 2021, the building was subject to a $26 million loan from Wells Fargo Bank. This four-story structure, completed in 2001, was custom-designed for the tenant by renowned architects Rotwein and Blake.

A Hub for Legal Services

The building also houses the law firm Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi P.C., which occupies a substantial 120,000 square feet. Other notable tenants include Murnick Real Estate Services and a host of law firms, making the location a hotbed for legal and consulting services.

Prime Location and Market Trends

The office property at 105 Eisenhower Parkway enjoys a prime location near Interstate 280 and is approximately 22 miles west of New York City and 15 miles from Newark Liberty International Airport. The commercial office market in New Jersey has witnessed a 4.8 percent year-over-year increase in listing rates to $35, with a vacancy rate that has climbed to 19.4 percent, surpassing the national average.