Meijer Breaks New Ground with First Fairfax Market Outside of Michigan in Cleveland

Meijer, the popular Midwest retailer, has marked a crucial expansion milestone with the inauguration of its first Fairfax Market outside of Michigan, located in the heart of Cleveland's Fairfax neighborhood. The opening of this 40,000 square-foot store not only broadens Meijer's neighborhood market footprint but also significantly contributes to the ongoing revitalization efforts in the Cleveland Innovation District.

Boosting Local Economy and Providing Accessible Food Options

The opening of Fairfax Market is a strategic move by Meijer that aims to stimulate local economic growth, create jobs, and offer affordable, nutritious food options to the community. The store's commitment to catering to local demands is evident in their product choices, with over 2,000 items sourced from 150 local vendors. The store's offerings range from fresh produce, meat, deli items, and bakery goods to an extensive international section, a comprehensive selection of local beer and wine, and an array of both Meijer and national brand items.

Services Tailored to Meet Local Needs

Store Director Alan Jordan underscored the importance of aligning with the needs of the local community. Fairfax Market offers multiple delivery options and on-site grocery pickup, partnering with Shipt, Instacart, and DoorDash. Shoppers can also enjoy 90 minutes of free parking, a unique feature that enhances the shopping experience. The store operates from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, further adding to its convenience factor.

Additional Features Establishing Community Connection

Adding a local touch, the store boasts a striking produce mural by Cleveland artist Glen Infante and a 54-seat café area featuring offerings from local vendors. The market also houses a floral department and a gift shop, providing a diverse shopping experience under one roof. Additionally, the store participates in the Meijer mPerks rewards program, accepting WIC and SNAP benefits, thereby ensuring that all community members have access to affordable, nutritious food options.

Meijer's expansion into Cleveland marks not just a milestone in the company's growth, but also a significant bolster to the local economy and community. Its commitment to local vendors and tailored services underscores the company's dedication to serving the unique needs of the Cleveland community. As the company plans for accelerated growth in Northeast Ohio, the Fairfax Market sets the benchmark for future stores.