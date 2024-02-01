Meijer Boosts Selection of Black-owned Brands by 35% in Diversity Push

Meijer, the retail titan, has reaffirmed its commitment to diversity by bolstering its selection of Black-owned brands by a notable 35% since 2021. This move forms part of the company's burgeoning Meijer Grow Academy initiative, which was established with the aim of nurturing diverse suppliers by offering a range of critical resources.

Meijer Grow Academy: A Launchpad for Diversity

The Meijer Grow Academy presents an invaluable opportunity for diverse businesses, irrespective of whether they hold diversity credentials. The program's offerings span across key business aspects, including onboarding, training, networking events, and foundational material on brand strategy, marketing, product packaging, and distribution capabilities. Moreover, suppliers are given individualized attention through coaching from Meijer's seasoned buyers and inclusion teams.

A Showcase of Black-owned Brands

In a move that underscores the company's ongoing dedication to diversity, Meijer has curated a collection of Black-owned brands to be prominently displayed in all its supercenters throughout February, in commemoration of Black History Month. The featured brands cut across an array of product categories, from Grocery and Health & Beauty, to Home. The line-up includes brands like The Lip Bar, Just Sign USA, BLK & BOLD, Mushroom Angel Company, Goode Foods, Mrs. Pruitt's CHA CHA, and Creamalicious. These brands offer a diverse range of products from vegan beauty items, home decor, to premium coffee, frozen plant-based foods, canned goods, and artisan ice cream. Notably, some of these brands have incorporated philanthropy into their business models, supporting social causes such as aiding children in need.

Open Invitation to Black-owned Businesses

An open invitation extends to Black-owned businesses interested in partnering with Meijer, through the Meijer VendorNet and Supplier Inclusion hub. This initiative buttresses the Supplier Inclusion program's commitment to fostering existing brands within Meijer's store formats and locations, thereby creating a conducive environment for all entrepreneurs to thrive.