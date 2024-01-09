en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

MEI Rigging & Crating Acquires Able Machinery Movers: A Strategic Expansion

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:53 pm EST
MEI Rigging & Crating Acquires Able Machinery Movers: A Strategic Expansion

In a strategic move, MEI Rigging & Crating, LLC has acquired Able Machinery Movers, a Texas-based company renowned for its machinery moving and rigging services. This acquisition, poised to bolster MEI’s operations within the Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio-Austin, and Houston markets, ushers in an era of enhanced service delivery both within the Texas market and on a national level.

Alignment in Core Values Bolsters Acquisition

The merger has been greeted with enthusiasm from both companies, with MEI’s CEO, Doug Dayton, expressing excitement over the alignment in core values between the two organizations. Both firms share a steadfast commitment to their customers, employees, and safety, thereby fostering a fertile ground for this partnership.

Enhanced Service Delivery and Scale of Operations

Anticipating a significant scale-up, Ben Miller, CEO of Able Machinery Movers, has expressed optimism about the future. The merger is expected to create new opportunities for customers and employees while enhancing the scale and reach of both companies’ services. The combined efforts are set to deliver excellence on a larger scale, strengthening MEI’s operations in the Texas market and beyond.

Olympus Partners Fuels the Transaction

The acquisition also received a significant push from Olympus Partners, a private equity firm that owns MEI. Olympus has prioritized the partnership with Able and has committed additional capital for the transaction. The team from Olympus included Dave Cardenas, Sam Greenberg, George Swenson, and Marty Durkin, with legal representation provided by James Faley and Kevin Stocks of Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Olympus Partners, with over $8.5 billion managed assets, focuses on equity capital for middle-market companies and has been an active investor in various industries since 1988.

MEI, a portfolio company of Olympus, boasts more than 1,200 employees and operates in 14 states, offering rigging, machinery moving, and related services. With this acquisition, MEI is set to expand its capabilities and reach, further cementing its position in the industry.

0
Business United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
33 seconds ago
Sunderland to Welcome New Developments in 2024, Boosting Food, Drink, and Nightlife Scene
Sunderland, a city known for its rich cultural tapestry and vibrant nightlife, is preparing to add a new chapter to its story. The city is eagerly anticipating the unveiling of The Sheepfolds Stables, a development nourished by a £3 million investment from BDN, a local architecture firm. This innovative project, set to open in the
Sunderland to Welcome New Developments in 2024, Boosting Food, Drink, and Nightlife Scene
North American Real Estate Expands Footprint Amid Depreciating Property Values in Downtown Chicago
3 mins ago
North American Real Estate Expands Footprint Amid Depreciating Property Values in Downtown Chicago
Venture One Acquires Industrial Buildings from R.R. Donnelley in a $50M Deal
3 mins ago
Venture One Acquires Industrial Buildings from R.R. Donnelley in a $50M Deal
OneIM Fuels Apollo's Acquisition of The Restaurant Group with £300M Loan
51 seconds ago
OneIM Fuels Apollo's Acquisition of The Restaurant Group with £300M Loan
Mateer Jewellery: A New Chapter Begins for Ossett's Beloved Shop
2 mins ago
Mateer Jewellery: A New Chapter Begins for Ossett's Beloved Shop
eL Hotel Group Celebrates 11th Anniversary with Expansion Plans
3 mins ago
eL Hotel Group Celebrates 11th Anniversary with Expansion Plans
Latest Headlines
World News
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Wins Second Term: Inaugural Events Unveiled
44 seconds
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Wins Second Term: Inaugural Events Unveiled
Basketball Games Canceled in Wake of Teenager's Tragic Death
2 mins
Basketball Games Canceled in Wake of Teenager's Tragic Death
Wisconsin Judge Rules Against Mobile Absentee Voting Sites
4 mins
Wisconsin Judge Rules Against Mobile Absentee Voting Sites
Canadian Golfers Battle for Olympic Spots Amid PGA Tour's Shifting Sponsorship Landscape
4 mins
Canadian Golfers Battle for Olympic Spots Amid PGA Tour's Shifting Sponsorship Landscape
Thierry Henry Reveals Lifelong Battle with Depression amid COVID-19 Isolation
4 mins
Thierry Henry Reveals Lifelong Battle with Depression amid COVID-19 Isolation
Wisconsin Judge Rules Against Mobile Absentee Voting Sites
5 mins
Wisconsin Judge Rules Against Mobile Absentee Voting Sites
Lucia Guo: The Power Behind UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
6 mins
Lucia Guo: The Power Behind UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
Florida House Speaker Paul Renner Lays out Legislative Priorities for 2024
6 mins
Florida House Speaker Paul Renner Lays out Legislative Priorities for 2024
West Virginia Declared the Unhealthiest State in America, Reveals Forbes Advisor Study
7 mins
West Virginia Declared the Unhealthiest State in America, Reveals Forbes Advisor Study
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
3 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
4 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
4 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
4 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
4 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app