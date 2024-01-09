MEI Rigging & Crating Acquires Able Machinery Movers: A Strategic Expansion

In a strategic move, MEI Rigging & Crating, LLC has acquired Able Machinery Movers, a Texas-based company renowned for its machinery moving and rigging services. This acquisition, poised to bolster MEI’s operations within the Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio-Austin, and Houston markets, ushers in an era of enhanced service delivery both within the Texas market and on a national level.

Alignment in Core Values Bolsters Acquisition

The merger has been greeted with enthusiasm from both companies, with MEI’s CEO, Doug Dayton, expressing excitement over the alignment in core values between the two organizations. Both firms share a steadfast commitment to their customers, employees, and safety, thereby fostering a fertile ground for this partnership.

Enhanced Service Delivery and Scale of Operations

Anticipating a significant scale-up, Ben Miller, CEO of Able Machinery Movers, has expressed optimism about the future. The merger is expected to create new opportunities for customers and employees while enhancing the scale and reach of both companies’ services. The combined efforts are set to deliver excellence on a larger scale, strengthening MEI’s operations in the Texas market and beyond.

Olympus Partners Fuels the Transaction

The acquisition also received a significant push from Olympus Partners, a private equity firm that owns MEI. Olympus has prioritized the partnership with Able and has committed additional capital for the transaction. The team from Olympus included Dave Cardenas, Sam Greenberg, George Swenson, and Marty Durkin, with legal representation provided by James Faley and Kevin Stocks of Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Olympus Partners, with over $8.5 billion managed assets, focuses on equity capital for middle-market companies and has been an active investor in various industries since 1988.

MEI, a portfolio company of Olympus, boasts more than 1,200 employees and operates in 14 states, offering rigging, machinery moving, and related services. With this acquisition, MEI is set to expand its capabilities and reach, further cementing its position in the industry.