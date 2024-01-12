en English
Meharry Medical College Establishes School of Global Health: A Leap Towards Inclusivity and Global Health Equity

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:59 am EST
In a pivotal move, Nashville-based Meharry Medical College, a historic institution marked by resilience and progress, has announced the inauguration of a School of Global Health. The new school stands as a beacon of inclusivity, aiming to confront health challenges on an international scale, emphasizing diversity and equity in global health issues.

Meharry Medical College: A Legacy of Resilience and Progress

Since its establishment in 1876, Meharry Medical College has held a significant place in medical education history as the first medical school for African Americans in the South. Its enduring legacy has been its commitment to promoting equity in health and medical practice, and this new school is a testament to that enduring mission.

Introducing the School of Global Health

The School of Global Health is a landmark addition to Meharry Medical College. It not only signifies a significant leap towards addressing national and global health challenges but also reflects the institution’s focus on diversity and equity. The school aims to extend Meharry’s legacy by focusing on global health issues through an inclusive and culturally competent lens.

Dr. Daniel Dawes: The Founding Dean

The selection of Dr. Daniel Dawes, a renowned health policy expert and advocate for health equity, as the founding dean underscores the college’s commitment to excellence and leadership in public health. His appointment signals a powerful affirmation of Meharry’s mission to advance global health education, influence policies, and devise interventions with a strong commitment to inclusivity.

This stride by Meharry Medical College, renowned for its contributions to health equity in the United States, represents a significant advancement in global health education. It not only enhances the global health landscape but also stands as a potent symbol of progress in the ongoing quest for health equity and inclusivity.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

