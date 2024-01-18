Megyn Kelly Calls Out Lauren Sanchez's Fashion and Cosmetic Choices

In a recent episode of her Sirius XM podcast, Megyn Kelly, a prominent media figure, expressed disapproval over the fashion choices and purported plastic surgery of Lauren Sanchez, who is engaged to Amazon's founder, Jeff Bezos. Sanchez's daring outfit choice, a sheer lace dress by Dolce & Gabbana that left little to the imagination, was the primary topic of Kelly's critique. The dress, which showcased Sanchez's backside and featured a breast-lifting corset paired with a casually draped jacket, was worn by Sanchez in Milan.

Fashion Choices Under Scrutiny

The dress in question was not the only aspect of Sanchez's appearance that drew Kelly's attention. Kelly made clear her stance on Sanchez's perceived lack of class, stating that given her engagement to one of the wealthiest men on earth, a more refined sense of style would be expected.

Sanchez and Bezos were in Milan to celebrate Bezos' birthday and to lend their support to Sanchez's son, Nikko Gonzalez, who was participating in his first fashion show. However, the couple's presence quickly took a backseat to Sanchez's fashion choice, which became a hot topic of discussion.

Criticizing More Than Just Fashion

Kelly's criticism wasn't limited to Sanchez's fashion choices. The podcast host also took aim at actress Erin Moriarty, whose recent Instagram photo suggested potential facial enhancements. Kelly expressed her disapproval of the trend of young women altering their appearances, drawing a parallel between such behavior and mental illness.

According to Kelly, the prevalence of cosmetic procedures among young women indicates a worrying trend, and she expressed a desire to discourage such behavior. Her comments, however, have yet to elicit a response from either Sanchez or Moriarty.

The Influence of the Mob Wife Aesthetic

Despite the criticism, Sanchez's daring fashion statement at Milan Fashion Week drew admiration from fashion enthusiasts and social media users alike. Her adoption of the 'mob wife' aesthetic, which has been embraced by celebrities like Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, and Jennifer Lawrence, cements her place among the A-listers who are driving this global trend. Regardless of the controversy, Sanchez's bold style choice demonstrates the widespread appeal and influence of the mob wife aesthetic in contemporary fashion.