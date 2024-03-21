Meghan Trainor Preps for 'Timeless Tour': Fitness, Family, and New Music Insights

Global pop sensation Meghan Trainor is embarking on a transformative journey as she prepares for her first headlining tour in seven years, aptly named The Timeless Tour. In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, Trainor shared her enthusiasm and rigorous preparation for the upcoming tour, alongside personal insights into her life and new music. With her family's full support, Trainor is focused on fitness and clean living to ensure she delivers an energetic and unforgettable performance for her fans.

Fitness and Family First

Meghan Trainor, the Grammy winner known for her vibrant pop anthems, is taking a holistic approach to prepare for her highly anticipated tour. "I am training for the Olympics," she jests, emphasizing her commitment to physical fitness and vocal readiness. Her husband, Daryl Sabara, and their children, Riley and Barry, are her biggest cheerleaders, supporting her every step of the way. Trainor's dedication to her family is evident, as she reveals plans for expanding their family in the near future.

New Music and Tour Excitement

The release of Trainor's sixth studio album, Timeless, coincides with her husband's birthday on June 14, adding a personal touch to her professional milestone. This album, featuring collaborations with T-Pain among others, promises an infusion of self-love anthems and pop bangers. Trainor's excitement for her tour is palpable, with plans to blend hits from her expansive discography with new tracks, ensuring a dynamic experience for concertgoers. Special guests, including Natasha Bedingfield and TikToker Chris Olsen, will join Trainor, making The Timeless Tour a must-see event starting September 4.

Reflections on Growth and Gratitude

As Meghan Trainor looks forward to hitting the road and connecting with her fans, she reflects on her journey over the past decade. From her breakout hit "All About That Bass" to her latest album, Trainor's evolution as an artist and individual shines through. Her focus on themes of self-love, empowerment, and family resonate with fans worldwide, making her return to the stage a highly anticipated comeback. Trainor's gratitude towards her supporters and excitement for the future underscores her readiness to embark on this new chapter of her career.