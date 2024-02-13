Meghan Markle Teams Up with Lemonada Media for New Podcast Ventures

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is making waves in the podcasting world once again. This time, she's joining forces with Lemonada Media, a female-founded company known for its diverse roster of engaging podcasts. Markle's decision to partner with Lemonada comes after her successful stint with Spotify, which saw her original series "Archetypes" reach impressive milestones.

A New Chapter in Podcasting

Markle, who has always been passionate about podcasting, expressed her excitement about joining Lemonada Media. She emphasized her admiration for the company's commitment to diverse storytelling and its mission to democratize access to thought-provoking content.

As part of her collaboration with Lemonada, Markle will re-release her hit podcast series "Archetypes." The show, which garnered over 10 million downloads and 1 million listens per episode, originally debuted as Spotify's No. 1 podcast in 47 countries. By partnering with Lemonada, Markle aims to bring her insightful conversations to an even wider audience.

Expanding Horizons

In addition to re-releasing "Archetypes," Markle will also host a new, yet-to-be-titled podcast series for Lemonada. The Duchess of Sussex shared her enthusiasm about embarking on this new journey and creating meaningful content with the team at Lemonada.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Lemonada Media and their incredibly talented team," Markle said. "I look forward to sharing my new projects and continuing to build compassion and community through storytelling."

A Partnership Born Out of Mutual Respect

Jessica Cordova Kramer, CEO and co-founder of Lemonada Media, praised Markle's talent and vision. She expressed her excitement about the collaboration and the opportunity to work with the Duchess of Sussex to create impactful content.

"Meghan's ability to spark conversations and inspire change is truly remarkable," Cordova Kramer said. "We're honored to have her join our family and can't wait to see what we'll accomplish together."

With Meghan Markle joining the ranks of Lemonada Media, listeners can expect more compelling podcasts that explore the complexities of human experiences, foster empathy, and celebrate the power of storytelling.