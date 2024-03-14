Meghan Markle Launches Lifestyle Brand, Signals Potential Netflix Deal Renewal

Meghan Markle stepped back into the social media spotlight on Thursday, unveiling her new food and lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. This move has sparked discussions among royal experts about a possible renewal of her and Prince Harry's $100 million Netflix contract. With just one docuseries released under their current deal, the couple is facing a pivotal moment in their post-royal career.

Advertisment

Strategic Brand Launch and Social Media Return

Markle's reemergence on Instagram and the launch of American Riviera Orchard come at a crucial time for the Sussexes. Royal expert Richard Fitzswilliams highlighted the significance of this timing, linking it directly to their existing contract with Netflix. With their deal expiring next year and only a limited output so far, the launch could be a strategic move to showcase their value to the streaming giant. The brand, focusing on home, garden, food, and lifestyle, might also tie into reported plans for a lifestyle/food show before their contract's conclusion.

Race Against Time

Since stepping down as senior royals, Meghan and Harry have ventured into various media projects, but their partnership with Netflix remains the most scrutinized. With one year left on their contract, the couple is reportedly scrambling to pitch content that will impress the streaming service enough to secure a renewal. Financial pressures and spiraling expenses add to the urgency of making their Netflix venture a success, according to sources close to the couple.

Despite facing criticism and skepticism over their ability to deliver compelling content, Meghan and Harry's work, particularly their docuseries, has performed well on Netflix, especially in the UK. The launch of American Riviera Orchard and the potential for more diverse projects may strengthen their position. However, public and expert opinions remain divided, with some seeing the move as a positive pivot towards a more sustainable and personally fulfilling career path outside the royal framework.