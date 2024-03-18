Meghan King Stands with Olivia Rodrigo Amid Plan B Controversy, Umansky's Housing Initiative, Dak's New Claim

Last week on TMZ TV, discussions ranged from Meghan King's defense of Olivia Rodrigo's reproductive health advocacy at her concert, to Mauricio Umansky's affordable housing project, and Dak Prescott's latest claim, capturing the attention of viewers nationwide.

Meghan King Supports Olivia Rodrigo's Plan B Move

In a segment on TMZ Live, co-hosts Harvey and Charles brought to light Meghan King's unwavering support for Olivia Rodrigo's decision to distribute Plan B contraception at her St. Louis concert. Despite facing significant backlash, King argued that Rodrigo had no reason to apologize for her actions, aimed at promoting women's reproductive health. Rodrigo, however, adjusted her stance amidst the uproar. This incident underscores the polarized views on reproductive rights in the country and sparks a conversation on celebrities' role in advocacy.

Mauricio Umansky's Commitment to Affordable Housing

Further, the spotlight turned to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Mauricio Umansky on TMZ on TV. Umansky's latest project involves creating affordable housing for the underprivileged, a rare but impactful venture from a reality TV star. He was seen actively participating in the construction process alongside his daughter, demonstrating a hands-on approach to philanthropy. Umansky's initiative not only addresses the critical issue of housing affordability but also sets a commendable example for public figures in leveraging their influence for societal benefit.

Dak Prescott's Bold Assertion

Concluding the week's highlights, TMZ Sports delved into Dak Prescott's new assertion, stirring excitement among sports enthusiasts. While details of Prescott's claim were not disclosed, it marks another intriguing development in the sports realm, further proving sports figures' influence extends beyond the field.

As these stories unfold, they highlight the intersection of celebrity, advocacy, and social responsibility. From defending reproductive rights to tackling housing crises and making bold claims in sports, public figures are increasingly using their platforms to influence and inspire change. As we anticipate further developments, these narratives remind us of the powerful impact of celebrity involvement in societal issues.