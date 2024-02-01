MeetGeraldine: A Beacon of WordPress Maintenance Expands Nationwide

After 16 years of a successful journey based solely on referrals, MeetGeraldine, a renowned WordPress website maintenance company, has announced the expansion of its services across the United States. The company's growth not only includes an enlarged team but also introduces an online client portal, both of which are designed to tackle the prevalent industry issue of unresponsive web developers.

Addressing Industry Challenges

MeetGeraldine has established a dedicated department for website management and troubleshooting. This department includes an online portal for support tickets, providing clients the opportunity to directly interact with the staff via Zoom. The prime objective of this expansion is to provide a reliable partner for businesses in their online success journey, overcoming the typical hurdles they often face in the industry.

Offering Comprehensive Services

The services offered by MeetGeraldine are not confined to a responsive help desk and a reliable support team. They also include dedicated account managers, skilled developers, and proven maintenance processes. The company even provides a comprehensive 16-Point Website Check and technical advisory services aimed at enhancing online presence and fostering business growth. Moreover, MeetGeraldine's sister company, Reverence, offers services such as new website development, custom plugin creation, and website rebuilding.

Catering to Diverse Business Sizes

MeetGeraldine serves a wide range of business sizes, from solopreneurs to large enterprises. The company invites potential clients to book a complimentary consultation through their website meetgeraldine.com. As a MWBE (Minority/Women-owned Business Enterprise), MeetGeraldine has successfully established itself as a reliable partner for businesses seeking website maintenance and management solutions.