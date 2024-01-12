Meet Sullivan: Carson City’s Energetic Husky Seeking a Loving Home

Carson City, Nevada, has a new sweetheart – Sullivan, a gorgeous husky with a vibrant spirit, declared as the city’s Pet of the Week. Currently residing at the Carson City Nevada Humane Society, this delightful canine is described as an affable companion who bonds well with humans and fellow dogs. However, the recommendation suggests he might not be the best fit for a home with felines.

A Perfect Fit for Active Families

Sullivan is a powerhouse of energy, making him an ideal match for an active family that enjoys spending time outdoors. A secure yard offers the perfect playground for Sullivan, allowing him to expend his exuberance without the risk of wandering off.

Well-Trained and Adaptable

One of the appealing aspects of Sullivan is his adaptability. He is house-trained and responds to basic commands such as ‘sit’ and ‘shake.’ His fondness for car rides adds to his versatility, making him an excellent companion for families fond of road trips or outdoor expeditions.

Needs and Preferences

While Sullivan is generally easy to handle, he harbors an aversion towards vacuums, a trait potential adopters should be aware of. He also needs continued guidance to refine his manners. Among his favorite pastimes are playing with chew toys and indulging in cozy sofa naps, making him a delightful addition to any home.

For those considering opening their hearts and homes to Sullivan, the adoption comes at no cost. Interested parties can visit the Carson City Nevada Humane Society, which remains open daily for potential adopters to meet this enchanting husky.