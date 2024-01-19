Meet Steve: The 'Stray of the Day' in Sioux City Looking for a Forever Home

A friendly German Shepherd named Steve has become the 'Stray of the Day' in Sioux City, Iowa. At the young age of two to three years and weighing around 95 pounds, Steve is a robust and energetic companion for any family. However, his compatibility with other animals has proven to be a challenge, leading to his return to the shelter after a previous adoption.

Steve's Journey So Far

Steve has already experienced the ups and downs of adoption. Originally, he was adopted with the intent of becoming a farm dog. Unfortunately, his inability to get along with cats and other farm animals led to his return back to the shelter. Regardless of this setback, Steve continues to showcase a friendly disposition towards humans, resonating well with people across all age groups.

Sioux City Animal Rescue, the organization currently caring for Steve, is encouraging interested individuals or families to consider adopting Steve or other animals in need of a home. They provide an easy-to-navigate website for those who want to delve into the world of pet adoption or simply wish to sponsor a pet's adoption. The organization urges those who have lost a pet to visit their website, offering a ray of hope in their search.

A Plea For A Forever Home

Despite his inability to adjust to farm life, Steve's friendly nature towards humans is a testament to his potential as a loyal companion. While his past experiences have led to his current status as the 'Stray of the Day', Steve is ready to embark on a new journey and find a forever home where he can thrive. It's a journey that Sioux City Animal Rescue hopes will end with a happy and loving family for Steve.