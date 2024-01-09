en English
Medtronic to Close Manufacturing Sites and Distribution Centers in Profitability Push

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:45 pm EST
In a bold move aimed at enhancing profitability, medical technology giant Medtronic has announced a strategic restructuring initiative. The company plans to shutter more than five manufacturing sites and downsize from six to two megacenters in its distribution network by the end of April. This announcement was made by Medtronic’s CEO, Geoff Martha, during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference held in San Francisco.

Streamlining for Efficiency

As part of this efficiency improvement measure, Medtronic has also decided to reduce its supplier network, severing ties with over 200 suppliers. However, the company has not divulged the locations of the affected facilities or the upcoming megacenters. Furthermore, details regarding the impact of these changes on the workforce have not been made available. Despite the significant changes, CFO Karen Parkhill has assured that the company is effectively managing with its current workforce.

Restructuring for Near-Term Savings

The restructuring initiative, which includes an evaluation of all aspects of the supply chain, is intended to generate significant near-term savings for Medtronic. While the company has been undertaking a ‘comprehensive transformation’ to drive efficiencies, inflation and other factors have hindered a substantial increase in profit margins. Last year, Medtronic began a series of layoffs globally, although the exact number of affected employees remains undisclosed.

Medtronic’s Global Presence

With 78 manufacturing plants worldwide, Medtronic’s largest sites are situated in Connecticut, Puerto Rico, Mexico, China, and Minnesota. The company employs over 95,000 people globally, with 43% of its workforce based in the U.S. or Puerto Rico. The J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, now in its 42nd year, is a significant med-tech industry event attended by leading companies and investors.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

