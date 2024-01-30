Medically Fragile Man Hospitalized After Violent Police Encounter Following False Accusation

In an alarming incident in Lakeland, Florida, a 55-year-old medically fragile man, Joseph Lee, was falsely accused of theft at a Save A Lot grocery store and subsequently had a violent encounter with the police, leading to his hospitalization. Joseph, who had an infection, had visited the store to purchase bananas to alleviate his cramping. Despite paying for the items, he was accused of stealing, an accusation that spiraled into a heated confrontation with the police.

Unfolding of Events

Joseph Lee, who was already battling an infection, had gone into the grocery store to purchase bananas, a known remedy for cramping. After paying for four bananas, he ate one on his way to the register. Despite informing a store employee that he had paid for the fruit, he was accused of theft and was followed outside the store.

Distressing Encounter with Police

The situation took a distressing turn when the police arrived, guns drawn. Despite Joseph's compliance, he was forcefully detained. This incident led to his hospitalization. His current condition is severe; he suffers from an acute kidney injury, requires dialysis, and has lost the ability to speak. His disorientation and confusion have added to his family's distress.

Daughter's Arrest and Legal Battle

Joseph's daughter, Anjelica Lee, who witnessed the confrontation, fetched a bat from her car, instructing the store employee to stop harassing her father. Her actions led to her arrest on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery on a law enforcement officer, charges she vehemently denies. Anjelica is now striving to obtain security video from the store and police body camera footage to support her case. She is scheduled for a court hearing on February 27. Meanwhile, Joseph was arrested for resisting officers without violence and is expected in court on February 29.