Mebane Group Petitions Against Buc’ees Plaza; NC Zoo Sets Attendance Record

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:36 am EST
In a significant development, a local group in Mebane, North Carolina, has voiced its opposition to the proposed construction of a Buc’ees travel plaza. The group, known as 7 Second Directions of Service, has gathered almost 1,000 signatures on a petition that it plans to present to the Mebane City Council. The move comes in response to the Texas-based chain’s announcement of constructing a 75,000 square-foot travel plaza, with provisions for 600 parking spots and up to 120 gas pumps along Interstate 40/85.

Rezoning Hurdles and Opposition

The Mebane planning board has already recommended denying Buc’ees’ rezoning request earlier in December. However, this decision remains non-binding. The City Council has the final say and is expected to deliberate on the matter in the upcoming week. The group’s petition cites concerns about environmental health, community safety, traffic flow, and overall quality of life. The proposed travel plaza, being a 32-acre mega-gas station, raises potential issues related to traffic and infrastructure upgrades, especially given its location just one exit west of Tanger Outlets.

A Glimpse at Buc’ee’s

Buc’ees is renowned for its extensive travel centers and takes pride in maintaining the cleanest restrooms. If approved, the new travel plaza is projected to attract around five million visitors a year. Despite the potential economic benefits, the local opposition underscores the importance of balancing development with environmental and community considerations.

Record Attendance at North Carolina Zoo

In a separate development, the North Carolina Zoo has set a new attendance record in 2023, with more than a million visitors in a calendar year. This achievement surpasses the previous record set in 2022, reflecting the zoo’s growing popularity. Conceived in the 1960s, the zoo reached a landmark in 1972 when a $2 million bond was passed to assist in its construction.

author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

